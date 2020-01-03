Gaudette's late goal helps Canucks defeat Blackhawks

Loading...

VANCOUVER – Adam Gaudette scored in the third period at 3:49 p.m. when the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Thursday evening 7-5 and extended their winning streak to six games.

Gaudette took a pass from J. T. Miller and hit with a rifle shot between the circles.

The Canucks had to kill a penalty late in the game to maintain victory.

Bo Horvat had two goals, one in an empty net and one assist. Miller had one goal and three assists, while Elias Pettersson had one goal and two helpers for the Canucks (21-15-4).

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, while rookie defender Quinn Hughes also scored. Pearson has 17 points in their last 16 games.

Patrick Kane scored two goals for the Blackhawks (18-18-6), who had a winning streak in three games.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and assist, while Connor Murphy and David also struggled for the Blackhawks, who were 5-0 2-0 in their last seven games.

Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom scored 28 saves.

Chicago goalkeeper Robin Lehner, who started for the fourth time in a row, stopped 30 shots.

Horvat put the Canucks forward at 8:10 am after an innocent looking game. The Canuck threw a shot at the net from the boards. Lehner kicked the puck, hit defender Dennis Gilbert, and shot into the net. A frustrated backrest hit the crossbar with his stick.

Kane made it 5: 5 at 1:44 p.m. and put a shot between Markstrom's pads.

A wild second period saw the teams combine for six goals. Chicago scored three goals in just over four minutes and took a 4-2 lead, but the Canucks fought to equalize before the game ended.

Pearson took Vancouver 2-1 in the 2:48 win and converted a fluttering shot from defender Alex Edler for his 16th point in as many games.

Kampf defeated the game at 4:15 p.m. for Chicago and used Matthew Highmore as a canvas. Kane scored one goal in a power game at 6:25 am and Toews scored two goals in a strange game at 8:17 am. The Chicago captain threw a puck over the boards that hit Hughes on the back and crashed into the net.

Hughes compensated for this mistake when he pulled the Canucks to one with a shot from the blue line in a power game at 10.20am. 85 seconds later Pettersson prevailed again and tore a shot out of the circles.

Miller scored the first goal of the game at 5:04 in the first half, just seconds after Chicago missed a penalty with too many players. Horvat shot just inside the blue line when Miller passed Lehner for his 15th goal of the season.

Less than nine minutes later, Chicago prevailed. Canuck's defense attorney Oscar Fantenberg tried to get out of his own net, but the puck was tilted and caught up strangely. Murphy leapt onto the puck and slapped a shielded market stream on the short side.

NOTES: The Canucks won six games in a row between December 28, 2016 and January 6, 2017. … Vancouver Sutter Brandon Sutter ran alone during the morning skate, but missed his sixth game with an upper body injury. … Kane has scored 802 points over the past decade, most of all NHL players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

