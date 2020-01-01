Gaps in modern slavery laws allow foreign companies to fend for themselves

Loading...

The United Nations has estimated that there are more than 40 million victims of modern slavery worldwide, more than half of whom live in the Asia-Pacific region where the chains of war are found. supply to many large Australian companies. It is estimated that there are more than 1,500 victims in Australia.

Mr. Moses said that reporting obligations apply to subsidiaries of Australian companies even if a subsidiary has sales of less than $ 100 million. This rule does not apply to Australian subsidiaries of foreign companies.

"As things stand, the law does not cover Australian subsidiaries of a foreign parent company whose consolidated global revenues exceed the reporting threshold," said Mr. Moses.

"For example, a Chinese parent company with a turnover of $ 100 million, with a subsidiary in Australia with a turnover of $ 50 million, would not have to report. But an Australian parent company with a turnover of 100 million dollars, with a subsidiary in Australia with a turnover of 50 million dollars, need to report. "

The Law Council also called on the federal government to share foreign intelligence on the use of forced labor in other countries so that Australian companies are made aware of any risks in their supply chains to supply # 39; abroad.

Mr Moses said he had written to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to raise the issue.

He said that if the government were right to impose modern slavery reporting obligations on businesses, "it is fair that the government should establish a protocol for sharing information with businesses that have overseas supply chains. "

"This will help companies to fulfill their obligations in carrying out risk assessments," he said.

Mr Moses said the mandatory modern slavery reporting system will affect around 3,000 companies whose reports will need to be approved at board level and submitted within six months of their annual reports being released .

NSW was the first Australian jurisdiction to adopt modern slavery legislation with a mandatory reporting threshold of $ 50 million, but the law has not yet started. Her introduction was blocked in July after the NSW government referred her to a parliamentary inquiry for consideration.

Commonwealth and NSW laws require companies to identify and report the risks of modern slavery – including forced labor and bondage – in their supply chain in Australia and in the supply chain. foreign. The NSW law goes further, applying to companies with a turnover of 50 million dollars (if they have employees in NSW), instituting an anti-slavery commissioner and providing for sanctions for non- conformity.

Deputy Minister of Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood said the government is examining the issues raised by the Law Council of Australia regarding the modern slavery law.

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

