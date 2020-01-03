Galaxy Note 10 gets its security update for January

Loading...

Samsung is recently well ahead of schedule with updates, and this week the company is pushing the January security update to the Galaxy Note 10. Ironically, the update even beats Google's Pixel series.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

As noted by the people at SamMobile, some regional Galaxy Note 10 models already receive the January security patch. In particular, users in Germany are seeing the update right now, and more are expected to follow closely.

Apparently the January security patch contains no new features for the Note 10 and providers with the version number N970FXXS1BSLD. Even without new features, it is still a welcome upgrade for Note owners. The Note 10 is not the only device that received the January patch, because the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50 and Galaxy Tab S5e have also picked up the updated security patch at this time.

Update 1/3: Shortly after the Note 10, Samsung also started rolling out the security patch for owners of the Galaxy S10 in January. So far, the update has only been released in Switzerland, but it should arrive in more regions for the Galaxy S10, S10 + and S10e in the coming days.

This update is in particular the first update on the way to the Note 10, because the device has been upgraded to Android 10. That update hit the US last month and ended this week with Sprint users.

What about Google? Traditionally, Google will probably release the January security patch for its Pixel setup on Monday, January 6. That is the hope, at least, because some Pixel updates have been delayed considerably lately.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA [/ embed]