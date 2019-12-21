Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update comes in the US.

Loading...

Samsung is way ahead of what we expected with the rollout of Android 10, and today the update for the Galaxy Note 10 in the US begins.

Noted today by the people of Android Police, it seems that some Note 10 users on Verizon Wireless get the Android 10 update on their handsets. It is currently unclear how widely the update will be rolled out, but reports on Reddit further confirm the Verizon-based implementation for the Note 10 and Note 10+.

If the rollout of the Galaxy S10 is something, Android 10 will probably land on more Galaxy Note 10 devices within a few days, probably at the start of next week. At the moment we have not seen any notifications from AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint units that received the update to Android 10.

The Android 10 update from Samsung is not a huge upgrade, but brings welcome improvements. On that list is support for the new gestures of Google for Android and an upgrade of the Samsung system. Furthermore, One UI 2.0 has some updates for the UI to arrive to improve the experience. The dark mode is also further improved because more apps can support the function in Android 10.

Update 12/21: Only a day after Verizon, it seems that AT&T is also rolling out Android 10 to Note 10 owners. A tip on Twitter states that the update had reached its Note 10+ earlier this morning and a few users in our own comments section confirmed that it was rolled out to some users yesterday.

We will constantly update this message as other providers and unlocked Note 10 models receive this update in the US.

