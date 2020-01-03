Gadget Lab podcast: CES 2020 overview

Loading...

Next week we will head to the biggest consumer electronics store of the season. CES starts January 7 in Las Vegas, and we'll head into the fray to touch, slide, drive, cuddle, ride and otherwise discover all of the latest gadgets the consumer tech industry wants to put before our globes impatient eyepieces. On this week's show, Michael Calore, Lauren Goode and special guest Tom Simonite explore all the trends we expect at CES, from practical (5G, smartphone technology, autonomous driving features) to ridiculous (flying cars, AI refrigerators), vibrators connected to the Internet).

Show notes

Learn more about folding screens. Qualcomm's 5G announcements arrived early this year. Learn about Honda's enhanced driving initiative. Mashable on the glut of men as keynote speakers at CES 2019 and the Verge report on 2018. Follow all of our CES coverage.

recommendations

Tom recommends shopping offline whenever you can, especially for things like shoes. Lauren recommends The Morning Show on Apple TV +. Mike recommends the Oxo Compact Cold Brew coffee machine.

Lauren Goode can be found on Twitter @LaurenGoode. Tom Simonite is @TSimonite. Michael Calore is @snackfight. Bling the main hotline on @GadgetLab. The show is produced by Boone Ashworth (@booneashworth). Our consultant executive producer is Alex Kapelman (@alexkapelman). Our theme music is from Solar Keys.

