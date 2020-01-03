Gabourey Sidibe falls in love with her boyfriend Brandon Frankel

Loading...

Gabourey Sidibe called the new year with her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, whose long Instagram dedication to the actress led her to praise him as "the icing of this last decade and the basis of the next."

Frankel, whose Instagram biography says he works on "entertainment + marketing + brand," shared photos on Wednesday of the couple keeping it discreet on New Year's Eve, swaying coordinating the "King" and "Queen" sweatshirts while hanging out with the cats from Frankel. .

"I am really grateful for my close family, friends, associates of the past and the present … and, above all, for THIS Queen here," Frankel wrote about the "Empire" actress. "You are a sunball, so generous and generous of your time, resources and love, and your enthusiasm and passion for life and the people / things you love really light my heart."

"I love you more and more every day, which seems impossible, but it continually surprises me," he continued. "Here is 2020, and thanks for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your always-Dork. ❤️❤️❤️."

While Brandon has shared photos of his famous boo since May 2019, Sidibe, 36, has only subtly hinted that he was in a relationship, until now.

"You are my favorite love song," he replied Thursday in his comments section. "You are the icing on this last decade and the basis for the next one. I am excited for all the matching sweatshirts, Mickey / Minnie sets for DisneyLand and your favorite shirts that somehow become MY favorite shirts."

"You make me happier than I've ever been," she said. "I'm so glad we met and I'm going to point and shout" DOG! "For you, when you see one in public forever."

