Future had a stage crasher at his Nigeria show

West Africa appears to be the new hip-hop hotspot as afrobeats are becoming more popular and more and more American rappers are touring in Nigeria and Ghana. The youngest known artist to rock the continent is Future, who headlined a little more attention than he might have expected at the EKO Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria this weekend.

As you can see in the clip above, after reaching the shirtless performance part of the set, the future set is in full swing as a man who is clearly not supposed to be on stage approaching the rapper. Future stops the intruder from advancing before the man is attacked by the security guard and pushed off the stage. Future himself appears to be more or less unimpressed in another video and takes a moment to calm down before recovering with a super-hype rendition of "Mask Off" with his two backup dancers.

Future is not the only artist who had to fight with fans out of his pocket. Just last month, Drake was booed off the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw after disappointed fans reacted poorly to his mysterious headlining set and Ariana Grande was almost showered with a lemon that a fan had thrown into the crowd of her April Coachella set , We hope that bad fan behavior on shows is one of the things that will be left in 2019 if the ball falls.