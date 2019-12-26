Funky Skoda Joyster Concept was released in 2006, still looks fresh today

Loading...

Most concept cars never come close to the production line, and in many cases that is a real shame.

In this case, the youthful Skoda Joyster study from 2006. It would have been an interesting hatchback for the Czech brand, but unfortunately it was never intended for production. The Joyster was specially designed for the Paris Motor Show in 2006, where it made its world debut, and was described as "a car for life and for the joys of life."

The three-door compact hatchback embodied Skoda's ideas about what the small car of the future might look like. Moreover, it sheds light on possible paths that can be followed in the development of numerous components and solutions for future Skodas production.

The proportions of the Joyster make it appear wider than it really is, with its sporty appearance further underlined by the short overhangs, forward-shifted sidelines along the passenger compartment, robust and widened fenders, as well as large alloys. The lemon color made no secret of the Joyster's target group: dynamic young people. Other striking design elements on the outside are the large windows, dark-tinted A-pillars and a bold grid flanked by LED headlights.

The panoramic glass roof covers a cabin with four separate anatomically shaped seats and different storage compartments that are large enough for a laptop or digital camera. Interestingly, the backrest of the front seats contained removable boxes that could be used as backpacks thanks to their integrated straps.

There was also a special compartment in the middle of the dashboard that could accommodate a thin laptop that could be used to control car functions such as the audio system and mood lighting. Another interesting feature is the two-piece tailgate inspired by the Skoda Yeti concept car.

The lower part folds down in two positions: level 1 runs horizontally along the line of the luggage compartment, while level 2 can be tilted slightly backwards with one hand and fixed from the inside. In this position the tailgate becomes a bench for two, with a load capacity of no less than 150 kg (331 lbs). The extra seats and backrests are also upholstered.

Although the Joyster did not have an example of a particular road model, many of the features later appeared on Skoda vehicles. For example, the wheel design was used by the Roomster Scout and Fabia Scout, the sharper grid was used in most production models and the large panoramic roof appeared on the Rapid Spaceback.

