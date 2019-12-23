Fundraiser for family of father and daughter killed in house fire in Riverton

Loading...

Todd Pepper and his daughter Cambrie are seen in an undated photo provided by the family. (Courtesy photo via county 10)

CASPER, Wyo. – A fundraiser was organized for family members of the father and daughter who died in a house fire last week in Riverton.

According to the Associated Press, Fremont County coroner Mark Stratmoen identified the victims as Joseph "Todd" Pepper and his 11-year-old daughter, Cambrie, who died in the fire.

A County 10 story says that the fundraiser is organized by a family friend and will take place at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on January 18, 2020.

The article continues below …

Todd Pepper is a graduate of NCHS, according to a family message to Oil City News.

His wife Lanie Sue Pepper died in 2009 in a hospital in Aurora, Colorado. According to her online obituary, she left her husband Todd, daughter Cambrie and a son, Chase Pepper.

The obit says that she was also a graduate of the NCHS as well as a graduate of Casper College, and the couple married at First Methodist Church in Casper in 1994.

The Associated Press reports that investigators ruled out foul play, but no cause has been determined.

The fire was reported to have burned intensely and took hours to extinguish.

Those wishing to donate can do so with an account with the Atlantic City Federal Credit Union.

According to County 10, the account number at ACFCU is 201907021 and under the name of Brigett Bunker-Todd Pepper & Family. Through account information, donations can be made at any of ACFCU's three locations in Fremont County.

The full Facebook post with the fundraiser organized by the family friend can be seen below: