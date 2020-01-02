Full list of teams announced for Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020

Loading...

The first edition of NXT for 2020 revolved around the "Best of 2019" award and the replay of some of the best games of the year. However, it contained important information for the upcoming shows: the announcement of all teams participating in the Action 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

This year's event will help make the collision concept known to the world (instead of a hypothetical NXT TakeOver event on the Royal Rumble weekend) where half of the teams come from NXT UK and the other half from NXT Domestic.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 area:

From NXT:

Undisputed era

Forgotten sons

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

KUSHIDA and a mysterious partner

From NXT UK:

Grizzled young vets

imperium

Gallus

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been an annual NXT institution since its foundation in 2015 and will not be arbitrarily forgotten in 2017. If the love of the classic for randomly paired singles stars continues for another year – the success is currently at 50% rate – Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle could be an early favorite. Previous winners include Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe, the authors of the pain, the team of Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly from the unchallenged era, and last year's winners Aleister Black and Ricochet.

