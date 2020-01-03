"Frostpunk" lets you set the rules when humanity is about to be forgotten

Loading...

If you need a game of hope, a flickering light in a dark world, you don't need Frostpunk. Things will go badly in the game, people will die and no matter what, it will be your fault.

Accepting that and still keeping humanity's last hope alive in the freezing cold season of steampunk winter is an important part of the process, which can be very rewarding after figuring out how to best stop crap to build. Frostpunk has sold more than a million copies on PC, and its October console launch is a game upgrade that has proven to be a hugely popular view of an alternative world where, let's say, the beginning of the industrial revolution have not been forgotten.

Citybuilding Survival Games aren't necessarily graphical in size, but this game has a strong steampunk aesthetic that works well in the bleak tundra sceneries. Parts of your city are difficult to distinguish at first, but when you turn around your buildings, they become familiar and clear. It all works, even if the cutscenes never really bring much hope, unless you count more mouths to feed them and keep them warm as progress.

If you are playing the game for the first time, you will likely be a disaster. You will erroneously clear buildings, and rebuilding will cost you valuable resources that you will complain about much later when these supplies are gone and your people freeze to death. In Frostpunk, everything becomes a burden, sometimes even existence itself, and it often seems that there is no right answer to the problems your city is facing. Should you send healthy settlers further away from your camp to look for survivors, or do you hope that the cold can be turned back? Do you keep everyone together and work enough to keep hope alive?

11 bit studios

Frostpunk constantly asks these questions in an almost poetic way. Everything is very good, although there is little good news in the game. It is, in fact, extremely bleak, and even some things that raise hope a bit are brutal. You never really lived on the verge of extinction until you cleaned your law trees and found that building a battle pit near their freezer tents made your cooler citizens much happier than religion or just another unsatisfactory meal. It is a lost battle and it is very clear that in battle you can lose the humanity you are trying to save on the way. As I said, sometimes it's bleak.

Navigating these decisions is surprisingly easy with a controller. The bike system is seamless and once you start playing it is a breeze to spin your city with the right joystick and do tasks with the left. Fortunately, all you can do is stop the time to work your way through a particularly difficult situation, switch people between locations and decide what is best while the world is waiting for you to improve things.

11 bit studios

But the game is as challenging as you want it to be, and with human death at stake, it seems right that finding the best course of action can be extremely difficult. In a way, it is also satisfying that there is no easy way out. You will make mistakes and it is basically not good enough to do your best.

If you already feel that you disappoint enough people in your life and don't have to do it in a video game, the genre may not be for you. However, if you're ready to save the world, you may be able to set the rules in the cold of the remaining time.