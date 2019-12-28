Frost rain warning for parts of the GTA before storm Sunday

Loading...

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the greater Toronto area prior to a storm Sunday.

Some areas north, west, and east of Toronto, including the Northern York and Durham regions and the Southern Durham region, are affected by the warning. The parishes include Caledon, Newmarket, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Uxbridge and Oshawa.

"A low in Texas will increase the risk of freezing rain for parts of the GTA from late Sunday morning," said Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“Areas in Toronto south of 401, closer to Lake Ontario, should be spared the worst of this storm, which I expect will rain mostly coolly for most of the day. In areas like Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Uxbridge, the chance of freezing rain north of the 407 is better. "

According to Hull, the transition from freezing rain to rain could take place in these areas on Sunday afternoon before temperatures drop again on Sunday evening, which would lead to a change to freezing rain.

At this point, additional areas, including the southern Durham region, could also see freezing rain, Hull said.

For these areas, ice formation of around five to 10 mm is expected.

"Most ice accumulations are expected further north towards Barrie and parts of Eastern Ontario … where there could be more than 10 mm of ice accumulation by Monday morning," said Hull.

Frost hazard Sun. North of 407 in GTA – could turn aft to rain. then back to the freezing rain like this. Night in Mon. on (5-10 mm ice accumulation). Ice formation can lead to power cuts w. Gusty easterly winds. South of 401 cool rain (except S. Durham) #onstorm pic.twitter.com/E812OyITUQ

– Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) December 28, 2019

Frost rain warnings were issued for Sunday and Monday in Eastern and Northeast Ontario. Significant ice accumulation and dangerous driving conditions are expected. https://t.co/BAncI5CCrI #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/RYO1EnSWEp

– ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 28, 2019

