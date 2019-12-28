From transit to garbage collection, 2020 tax increases, fees for Calgarians – Calgary

Loading...

The new year is only a few days away, but by 2020 there will be tax and fee increases nationwide.

Many Calgarians will see increases at the local, provincial and federal levels.

At the municipal level, the city of Calgary charges fees for transit, utilities, and some recreational facilities.

transit

For adults, single fare rises from $ 3.40 to $ 3.50, for 10 tickets from $ 34 to $ 35, for a day ticket from $ 10.75 to $ 11.00 and for a monthly ticket from $ 106 to 109.

For teenagers ages six to 17, a one-way ticket increases from $ 2.35 to $ 2.40, a 10-ticket book from $ 23.50 to $ 24.00, and a day pass from $ 7.75 to 8 $ 00.

Annual passes for seniors increase from $ 140 to $ 145.

The low-income monthly card is also increasing. Band A increases from $ 5.30 to $ 5.45, band B from $ 37.10 to $ 38.15 and band C from $ 53.00 to $ 54.50.

recreation

Adult prices remain the same at $ 13.35 for leisure centers across the city.

However, two golf courses increase their prices. The Shaganappi Point Golf Course increases its 18 hole rate on a weekday from $ 44.50 to $ 45. Maple Ridge is also increasing prices for 18 holes on a weekday from $ 51 to $ 52.

garbage collection

Monthly black, blue and green cart fees will increase in 2020. Black cart collection will increase 1.460 percent from $ 6.85 to $ 6.95. The blue cart collection increases 1.705 percent from $ 8.80 to $ 8.95 and the green cart collection increases by 1.734 percent from $ 8.65 to $ 8.80.

tax shift

The City of Calgary also approved a tax rate change that shifted tax responsibility from 49 percent residential and 51 percent non-residential to 52 percent residential and 48 percent non-residential.

The move will increase property taxes for an average home in Calgary by 7.51 percent, or around $ 150, in 2020.

"In the new year, families in Calgary will be preparing for a huge tax hike," said Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation in Alberta.

"For a typical family, a 7.5 percent tax increase is huge – it's a huge success."

Calgarians will also feel a blow at the provincial level.

The costs for vehicle registration, museum entry and tuition fees are increasing.

registration

Vehicle registration will increase from $ 84.45 to $ 93.65 on January 1.

RV and RV registration will also increase from $ 109.45 to $ 163.65.

Museums

The cost of visiting the Royal Alberta Museum or the Royal Tyrell Museum will increase next year.

In 2020-21, an adult costs $ 21 (instead of $ 19) and a family pass costs $ 50.

education

Training cuts were announced with the United Conservative Government budget.

As a result, post-secondary grants were cut by 7.9 percent.

The five-year freeze on tuition fees will be canceled on January 1st.

Albertans are likely to see a surge in the pump following the introduction of the federal carbon tax.

Alberta abolished the province's carbon tax in June 2019, and as a result, the federal carbon tax will enter into force on January 1, 2020. The tax charges a fee of $ 30 per ton for gasoline, diesel, propane and natural gas.

Petrol prices on the pumps are expected to rise by around 4.4 cents per liter.

However, according to the Canadian government, most families get discounts to cover the costs.

According to the government website, single adults and the first adult of a couple receive $ 444, the second adult of a couple and the first child of a single parent receive $ 222 and each child under 18 years of age $ 111.

A tax reduction is currently being worked on.

The Alberta government's “job creation tax cut” will continue to reduce corporate taxes from 11 percent to 10 percent from January 1. It will eventually be eight percent in 2022.

