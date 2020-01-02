From squat to legal owner? In California, it's possible – The Reporter

Loading...

If you break into an empty house, move in with your family and your belongings and call it home, can you ever file a legal claim on the property?

The answer is yes. But it is a difficult process and rarely ends successfully.

"Sometimes I feel overwhelmed by the feeling of appreciation for the privilege of having a house," said Steven DeCaprio, who moved to an empty and ruined house in Oakland in 2008, claimed to be declared the rightful owner of the house and won.

DeCaprio took advantage of the "adverse possession" or "rights of illegal occupants" laws, which have a long history in California. Illegal occupants can sue for legal possession after living and caring for an abandoned house for five years, provided they meet certain strict conditions.

In the Bay Area, where empty houses are scattered throughout the region despite the massive financial incentive to rent or sell them in the current market, the problem recently arose in the national spotlight. The controversial Moms 4 Housing group moved several homeless women to an empty house in Oakland without permission in November, and got on their heels when the owner tried to evict them.

An Alameda County judge on Monday considered whether one of the women, Dominique Walker, has the right to occupy the house, but has not yet made a decision.

Long before Moms 4 Housing appeared on the scene, families quietly occupied empty houses throughout Oakland, according to Needa Bee, an activist advocating for the rights of homeless residents in the city. Bee said he is working with seven homes squatting in empty houses, some of which have been in the same house for a year.

"They don't even know we are there," Bee said of the owners she describes as absent owners.

California law allows a squatter to claim possession of a house after establishing residence, by sending mail and bills to the house, entering and leaving openly through the front door and paying property taxes, for at least five years said lawyer Dan Siegel. If the owner catches the wind and the objects, the illegal occupant could be arrested for trespassing or evicted in a civil court, depending on common practice in that jurisdiction, Siegel said.

Siegel handled the case of DeCaprio, who moved to the abandoned house in West Oakland and spent years repairing it and paying property taxes before going to court to be declared the owner of the house. As the previous owner had died and no one else wanted the property, there was no one to stop him. DeCaprio won, and now legally owns the house.

Moms 4 Housing members have not attempted to meet the five-year requirement to sue for legal property. Instead, Moms 4 Housing is using its high profile home occupation to send a political message: everyone has the right to housing. The group is also working with the Oakland Community Land Trust in an attempt to buy the house of the real estate investment company Wedgewood, which has so far refused to sell.

Santa Clara-based attorney Todd Rothbard, who represents the owners, called the Moms 4 Housing campaign "pure illegality." When their clients have squatters on their properties, police generally eliminate intruders immediately, as they should have done with Moms 4 Housing members, Rothbard said. In the rare case where the squatters try to prove that they are entitled to the property, providing a utility bill in their name, for example, the Rothbard clients file a demand for forced entry or detention, almost identical to an eviction claim.

"I never had a case where they did not prevail," Rothbard said, "because the law is quite clear."

For a while, DeCaprio tried to use his experience to help other people claim properties, but property owners constantly frustrated them. DeCaprio even spent two nights in jail for break-in after trying to squat in an empty house in Berkeley. So he turned his attention to fighting for the rights of the homeless in Oakland in other ways, particularly through his work as executive director of the Meiklejohn Institute for Civil Liberties, a nonprofit organization based on human rights based in Berkeley. But still think of all the empty properties and the difference they could make.

"It would be great if we could identify all abandoned properties in Oakland and accommodate all the homeless in them," said DeCaprio. "And then the problem would be solved at that point, at least the immediate problem of people not being accommodated."

But Rothbard is not worried that Moms 4 Housing causes an increase in squats.

"This type of situation is very rare," he said. "It's not something I hope to see much."