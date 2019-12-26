From Hong Kong to Chile – was 2019 the year of protests? – National

Loading...

There is no doubt that roads around the world were flooded with discontent in 2019.

In Bolivia, thousands who protested after the allegations of electoral fraud have overthrown the country's president. In Chile, a proposed subway price increase developed into a cross-border demand for equal income. Rarely protests took place in major cities in Egypt, claiming that top officials had used public funds for personal purposes. In Canada there were protests against the approved expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline. An extradition law was proposed in Hong Kong that addressed more extensive demands for democracy and attracted millions of people over a period of seven months.

And these are just a few of the protests that have taken place this year.

2019 may be a banner year for Mount Royal University's Roberta Lexier, but there are critical parts of history where protests and major social movements have made waves.

1968 was one of them, she says.

“1968 was massive. It was all over the world, in different societies, ”said Lexier. "It built up a kind of dynamic that spread and led to a global moment of protest."

Some of the estimated 300 Columbia University students gathered around Hamilton Hall on April 24, 1968 on the school campus in New York. More than 700 protesters were arrested and more than 130 injured when the police recaptured the occupied buildings during part of a year of global turmoil.

(AP Photo / Jacob Harris, file)

Political and cultural resentment increased in 1968. In contrast to previous upheavals, the level of dissatisfaction was observed and felt worldwide – a large part of which was fueled by young people.

There were similarities for cross-border demonstrators, with race, war and freedom of expression being key issues.

In France, frustrated young people have resisted capitalism and longstanding traditional values ​​and institutions. In the United States, with increasing opposition to the Vietnam War and growing economic problems, Americans held demonstrations from Los Angeles to Detroit. In Chicago in particular, there was unprecedented turmoil at the Democratic National Convention. A student-led movement in Mexico calling for more freedom and democracy was massacred.

There were also protests in Italy, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Japan, which were often referred to as the “Year of the Revolt”.

Students tie their guns during the riots in Paris on May 30, 1968.

(Photo by Reg Lancaster / Daily Express / Archive Hulton / Getty Images)

How does 2019 to 1968 and the rest of history stack up? It's hard to say definitely, says Lexier. What makes these years so difficult to compare is a difference in technology.

"Social media and access to information have changed things in ways we didn't have before," she said. "Social media can distort the comparison with other protest moments."

The use of social media as a tool to promote the support of a social movement is not new. When uprisings for democracy in the Middle East and North Africa, known as the Arab Spring, spread in 2011, the demonstrators used the rise of social media platforms as an opportunity to coordinate their history and tell the world.

The revolution became a power online that many could see from afar. It's influenced movements since then, and 2019 is no different.

1:29

Protests for democracy in Hong Kong begin in the seventh month

Protests for democracy in Hong Kong begin in the seventh month

This year, as in the 2014 umbrella movement, protesters in Hong Kong used social media to disseminate information, mobilize efforts and avoid authorities. By showing their police-inflicted injuries to the world, Hong Kong's 2019 demonstrators are also vying for international support.

The violent realities of protests are revealed on social media. Deaths have been reported in protests around the world this year.

But was the rash of protests more violent in 2019 than in the past? Lexier is not sure.

“The difference now is our unfiltered, instant access to it.

"In the 1950s when civil rights activists were attacked by police dogs and water hoses, people saw it live on the news and we could say," Okay, wait a minute, what are we doing? "Lexier said." This type of television helped move the movement forward, but it had to be filtered through the news. It came late to the Americans. While now when the military attacks a protest, we often see it live. It is not distorted or edited. This is particularly important in places where the government or the state has control over the media or the transmission of news. "

It reduces the "information asymmetry" between demonstrators and police, as a Dutch researcher put it.

1:35

Greta Thunberg joins student demonstrators outside the White House to protest the inactivity of climate change

Greta Thunberg joins student demonstrators outside the White House to protest the inactivity of climate change

Easy access to information also helps influence and organize other movements, says Ron Stagg, a history professor at Ryerson University, and these tactics have been in full force this year.

“Protests can feed each other. People can get excited about what they see, ”he said. "It makes it easier. For the organization you don't need a central organization that controls things. If you think about the civil rights movement where you controlled a lot at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference about what happened today, you don't need it. "

The climate change movement is one example. A 16-year-old's urge went from a lonely protest in front of the Swedish parliament to a global strike called #FridaysforFuture. While Greta Thunberg is by no means the first person to campaign for recognition of the climate crisis, her movement accelerated in 2019, with the focus on the students.

Canadians across the country took part in the movement and held demonstrations at major landmarks and streets in the fall.

“It started with one person and is part of this massive global movement. The problem connects us globally, ”said Lexier. "And climate change and economic austerity are very clearly related."

00:36

Chileans hold a Day of the Dead ceremony for people killed in mass protests

Chileans hold a Day of the Dead ceremony for people killed in mass protests

Economic inequality is a driving force behind many of the movements this year. Corruption and inaction by the government also play a role.

While each of the 2019 protest movements has its own main concerns, there are things that keep them together.

For Lexier, these are austerity measures and economic inequality. She says Chile is a perfect example of this.

"While increasing transit fees may seem like a small problem to trigger a massive national protest, this is only a symbol of a bigger problem. You see the economic gap really widen," she said.

"The pushback is against the austerity agenda and against another economic model."

1:04

In the midst of political tensions, the Lebanese protests continue to escalate

In the midst of political tensions, the Lebanese protests continue to escalate

2019 is certainly seen as an outstanding year, but there's also a chance that the single year will blossom into a full period in history, says Stagg.

In the past, social movements that exploded did so over a period of time, sometimes decades. This time, in 2019, things seem to be focused, he says.

"There have been other years when there have been many protests, but it is the geographic scope of this year that is striking," said Stagg. “From 1848 there were revolutions and a number of European countries that tried to overthrow autocratic governments. They had a period from the 1950s to the mid-1970s when there were many protests for various reasons, but not necessarily a single year. "

"It has been a big year and it could go on," he added.

"We have the same conditions as this year – social media, frustrated people."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

