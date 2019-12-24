From forest fire to IS: These satellite images tell the story of a decade – nationally

Loading...

There has been no shortage of great news in the past ten years. Some stories were expected around the world while others surprised the world. Some were so large that they were visible from space. They were taken by state-of-the-art imaging satellites from the technology company and imaging company Maxar Technologies. The Associated Press and Maxar put together a selection of the most striking images.

hurricanes

2017 was the year when America's hurricane disaster ended.

For much of the decade that started in 2010, hurricanes flirted with Florida and other parts of the United States at wind speeds of 111 mph or more, but never made landings. In fact, not a single hurricane hit the United States between 2006 and 2016. Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane scientist at Colorado State University, called it "an amazing streak of luck".

Then came 2017. Three strong hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – hit different parts of the country, causing $ 265 billion in damage in four weeks.

"We set an alarming number of hurricane records in 2017," said MIT hurricane scientist Kerry Emanuel.

Simonton, Texas satellite image before Hurricane Harvey flooded on November 20, 2016.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of Simonton, Texas after Hurricane Harvey flooding, taken on August 30, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of Holiday Lakes, Texas before Hurricane Harvey flooding, taken on April 3, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of Holiday Lakes, Texas after the flooding of Hurricane Harvey, taken on August 30, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Harvey parked over Houston and unleashed a downpour. It killed 68 people and set a US record for a storm-recorded amount of rain: 60.58 inches. Harvey's $ 120 billion in damages is the second most expensive storm in the United States to hit Katrina in 2005.

A picture taken by Anse Marcel in St Martin before Hurricane Irma on August 25, 2016.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

An image of Anse Marcel in Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma taken on September 11, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Hurricane Irma came next and stayed at Category 5 maximum strength for the longest time ever recorded. Irma was the second strongest storm recorded in the Atlantic, devastating the Caribbean and plowing to Florida. Irma's $ 50 billion in damages is fifth.

Buildings in Bayamon, Puerto Rico before Hurricane Maria on May 12, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies

Buildings in Bayamon, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria on September 24, 2019.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies

The most devastating thing came last: Hurricane Maria leveled parts of Puerto Rico. Experts still don't agree on how many people have died. Some estimates assume thousands. Maria was America's third-cost storm with $ 90 billion.

BP Oil Spill

America's largest offshore oil spill started with an explosion that killed eleven people. It happened on April 20, 2010 on the Deepwater Horizon, where oil was extracted for BP. The rig sank two days later on the 40th anniversary of Earth Day. Oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 excruciating days when people, including oil engineers, a Nobel laureate and actor Kevin Costner, had plans to plug the leak that left a bath-like ring of coagulated oil on the ocean floor.

Satellite image of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, taken on June 10, 2010.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, taken on June 10, 2010.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, taken on April 26, 2010.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

A team of scientists calculated that 172 million gallons were spilled into the Gulf. BP said the number was closer to 100 million gallons and a federal judge ruled that 134 million gallons had been spilled. The case remained in court until April 2016, when a federal judge approved a $ 20 billion settlement and found that BP was "grossly negligent".

Until then, the surface of the Gulf of Mexico had no visible scars. Beaches and swamps looked oil-free and normal.

However, the scientists found an increase in the number of deaths in dolphins, which averaged 63 a year before the release. After the accident, they reached 335 in 2011 and averaged 200 per year for five years. Biologists also reported a far lower number of endangered Kemp Ripley sea turtles for years afterwards.

melting glaciers

The world's glaciers have shrunk by about 3,860 billion tons (3,500 billion tons) this decade, according to Michael Zemp of the World Glacier Monitoring Service. That's about 924 trillion gallons of melted ice and snow – enough to cover the United States in 14 inches (35.6 centimeters) of water.

Satellite image of the Petermann Glacier in Greenland, taken on July 19, 2012.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Viedma glacier in Argentina, taken on May 15th, 2016.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Colonia Glacier in Chile, taken on November 11, 2012.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Tuyuksu glacier in Kazakhstan, taken on August 23, 2018.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

A satellite image of the landslide from Tann Fiord in Alaska, taken on October 25, 2015.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Greenland's glaciers, including Petermann, began the decade of losing about 54 billion tons (51 billion tons) of ice annually. It slowed to around 37 billion tons (34 billion tons) in 2018 before accelerating again in 2019. The glaciers in the southern Andes lost around 37 billion tons (34 billion tons) annually at the beginning of the decade, and in 2018 they lost almost 47 billion tons (42.5 billion tons) annually.

"The past decade has been devastating to Earth's glaciers and ice sheets and unlike anything that modern human beings have seen before," said ice scientist Twila Moon of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in an email. “Municipalities have lost drinking, agricultural and hydropower resources because small glaciers have partially disappeared. Rising sea levels due to ice loss around the world have led to increased flooding, coastal erosion, health and safety issues, and impacted people's lives, communities, and economies. "

Rohingya Exodus

In August 2017, the Myanmar military launched brutal crackdown against the Rohingya Muslim minority, burned villages, methodically raped women and girls, and killed thousands, including children. Human rights groups have described the attack as a targeted ethnic cleansing and genocide campaign to drive the Rohingya out of the Buddhist majority country.

A satellite image of the Kutapalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, taken on December 12, 2018.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

A satellite image of the Kutapalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, taken on December 12, 2018.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

The bloodshed forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, where traumatized survivors crowded a section of low, gentle hills that turned into the largest refugee camp in the world.

There they have been suffering from cramped conditions for more than two years in the middle of a labyrinth of shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin, which hardly protect them from monsoons and oppressive heat. Along with anger and fear, a feeling of senselessness swept through the camps as survivors' demands for justice were ignored despite an international outcry over Myanmar's actions.

A satellite image of the Inn Dinn village in Burma, before the Inn Dinn massacre on May 15, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

A satellite image of Inn Dinn village in Burma, after the Inn Dinn massacre, taken on September 22, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

In November the Rohingya were given hope: Myanmar was accused of genocide before the United Nations Supreme Court. In December, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared before the International Court of Justice to protect her nation's army from the charges. She argued that the withdrawal of the Rohingya people was the unfortunate result of a struggle with insurgents.

The African nation of The Gambia brought an action against Myanmar on behalf of the 57-country organization for Islamic Cooperation.

Forest fires

When we looked down from space on November 9, 2018, the outskirts of Paradise, California glowed like burning coal. Hundreds of houses appeared as tiny embers. Entire parts of the city blazed like fire.

The magnitude of the worst devastating fire in California history strikes when viewed from a distance of 500 kilometers above the earth.

A satellite image of Paradise, California, taken November 9, 2018.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

What happened in paradise has become a warning story about the kind of devastation that is possible when unpredictable winds carry sparks over a warming planet.

85 people died. Some died in cars on streets so congested with traffic that they could not escape the flames. Around 19,000 houses, shops and other buildings were destroyed.

Satellite image of Paradise Pines, California before wildfire swept through the city, taken on September 10, 2018.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of Paradise Pines, California after a devastating fire swept through the city, taken on June 12, 2019.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

The state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., was blamed for the fire – one of the dozen flames that its equipment has caused in recent years – and forced into bankruptcy. A dark new reality emerged: widespread preventive power outages to prevent power lines from starting new flames. Lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars in fire fighting and aggressive brush removal to protect communities.

The fire did not result in building restrictions in particularly fire-prone rural and mountainous areas where houses are cheaper. During a severe state of housing shortage, a new paradise rises from the ashes.

Rise and fall of the Islamic state group

The Islamic group was created in 2014 during chaotic conflicts in Syria and Iraq. The militants conquered cities and quickly gained control of a third of both countries. IS created what no other extremist group had before: a so-called Islamic caliphate with the Syrian city of Raqqa as the capital. Thousands of foreign fighters gathered there and the militants ruled over the local population with a mix of terror and rewards. They levied taxes and blackmailed the local population. They smuggled oil and ransom money, making IS one of the richest militant groups ever.

Satellite image of the residence of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before his US raid on September 28, 2019.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the residence of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after the US raid on November 23, 2019.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

The group also planned and carried out attacks in the west. It produced thousands of nifty online propaganda videos and recruited supporters around the world.

Satellite image of the old city and east area of ​​Mosul, Syria taken on November 13th, 2015.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the old city and east area of ​​Mosul, Syria taken on July 8, 2019.

In response to the threat, a military campaign by a US-led international coalition slowly broke out on the group's territory. The militants made their last appearance in a small Syrian village on the border with Iraq in March 2019.

Satellite image of the hospital and hotel in Mosul, Syria taken on November 13, 2015.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the remains of a hospital and hotel in Mosul, Syria, taken on July 8, 2019.

Although ISIS has lost most of its territory, the group remains a threat in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and beyond. His shadowy leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US airstrike in his hiding place in Syria in October. However, a successor was named, and militants from Asia and Africa promised loyalty. Thousands of IS supporters and family members from around the world, including children, are detained in Syria.

Arab spring protests

A young Tunisian fruit seller who was disappointed with a system that kept him and others in extreme poverty caught fire in December 2010. His death spurred demonstrations across the region and sparked a movement that spread via social media and satellite television.

People took to the streets with varying degrees of success, and the following months became known as the “Arab Spring”. The protests reached fever in Libya, Egypt, Syria and Yemen.

Satellite image of Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, taken in the midst of the Arab Spring protests on February 11, 2011.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Arab Spring protests in Manama, Bahrain on February 22, 2011.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

The demand for basic human rights, the emigration of autocratic leaders and a way out of poverty and unemployment were central to the demands of the demonstrators for a large part of the youth in the region. But the movements were decentralized and lacked clear leadership. Nevertheless, they have generated enough momentum to overthrow the long-standing presidents Hosni Mubarak from Egypt and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia.

In Libya, Sudan and Yemen, the uprisings exposed existing social divisions that triggered civil wars that continue to this day. In Egypt, demonstrators who advocated democracy saw their achievements reversed by a military-backed government that brutally suppressed dissent. In Syria, the government's attempt to suppress the protests led to years of civil war that devastated much of the country, claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and uprooted millions. Tunisia remains the movement's preliminary success story with a peaceful transition after the uprising and democratic elections.

Almost 10 years later, the region is experiencing a second wave of protests in countries that have missed the first time. Earlier this year, demonstrations in Sudan and Algeria displaced presidents after decades in power. Demonstrators in Iraq and Lebanon are calling for the political system to be revised.

Japan earthquake – Fukushima

An earthquake of magnitude 9.0 and a huge tsunami hit the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima Dai-ichi on March 11, 2011 and caused the main cooling systems to fail. This led to the collapse of three reactors and the spread of radiation to the surrounding communities and at sea.

Sendai, Japan satellite image before being destroyed by a tsuanami, taken on August 23, 2010.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of Sendai, Japan after being destroyed by a tsuanami, taken on March 11, 2011.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Concerns about radiation at one point drove about 160,000 people and divided many families and communities. More than 40,000 have still not been left behind.

The plant has been stabilized since then and is being decommissioned. According to official information, this could take decades. Removing the estimated 800 tons of melted waste and cleaning up the complex is an unprecedented challenge, some experts say. Whether or when the task can be done remains questionable.

Satellite image of the Fukushima nuclear power plant after an explosion, taken on March 14, 2011.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

The subsequent investigation found that the government and plant operators were poorly risk-managed and highlighted the lack of security measures, which aroused public distrust and contributed to a general mood against nuclear power. Japan has temporarily shut down all security control reactors and introduced stricter security standards. The permits take time and a handful of reactors have now been restarted.

The Fukushima disaster has shaken the nuclear industry around the world. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues to promote nuclear energy as a key component of the national energy mix, but the government has had to largely abandon its plans to export nuclear power and do business abroad.

China Expansion – South China Sea

Almost 70 controversial islands, reefs and atolls in the extensive and strategic South China Sea are occupied by five applicants. China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia have built runways, ports, barracks and other infrastructures for civil and military purposes. Only China has created new islands by stacking sand and concrete on coral reefs.

Satellite image of the fiery cross reef in the South China Sea, taken on January 15, 2013.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, taken on November 23, 2014 after China begins to occupy land.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image of the Fiery Cross Reef after it was militarized after its expansion into the area of ​​China and taken on March 9, 2017.

Satellite image © 2019 Maxar Technologies.

This has disrupted the balance of power in the region and strengthened China's claim to the entire waterway. It has also further damaged the sensitive environment, which is already threatened by overfishing, pollution and the harvesting of giant clams by Chinese fishermen.

From 2013, China began dredging sand on a large scale to build its seven new island outposts, which created 3,200 acres (1295 hectares) of dry land.

The Fiery Cross Reef is one of the most advanced reefs with large facilities for aircraft, missile batteries and naval forces. It remains to be seen whether these islands make a difference. Not only are they exposed to the marine environment, but as Japan learned in World War II, keeping and caring for remote sea outposts during a conflict can be a difficult task, particularly in a region that includes Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines , the United States and others have shown their willingness to defend their own interests; territorial, economic and other.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

