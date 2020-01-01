From crypto currency to chocolate: where to spend your Bitcoin

Loading...

I have earned some dollars in BitcoinSV since I started paying to publish in blockchain-based applications like Twetch. I have been investigating whether paying to publish will shape the future of social Internet. But where can you spend your Bitcoin earned with so much effort?

With a lot of help from Twitter users @ Street5Wall, $ DiegoSV and @BsvDevs, I have found some places in the hundreds of online and physical stores around the world where I can spend my virtual cryptocurrency and turn it into tangible goods. Here is a selection of suppliers worldwide where you can spend your crypto currency.

Beauty: Adelline is a Korean cosmetics company that sells a range of beauty products and will ship internationally.

Shiny Leaf, based in Las Vegas, NV, produces skin and hair care products and a range of bath and body products. BitcoinSV is accepted among its other payment options.

Consultancy: AGRsicurezza is a business consultant, which focuses on occupational health and safety services, training and project management, and accepts BitconSV payments.

Five dollars

Fivebucks is a global market where suppliers will design anything from logos, business cards and websites for an agreed fee. You can register your $ ID pocket wallet and transfer the cash using Bitcoin.

Fashion: Lord, based in northern Greece, is an online fashion website that sells underwear to individuals and trades. It will accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Finance: To invest in crypto currencies, the Abra application allows you to buy ad sale coins, finance your crypto currency from your credit card account or withdraw coins to an external wallet.

Food: Italia Click is an international food distributor that adopts technologies such as Bitcoin and uses them to accept payments. In November, he added cryptography to his payment options and will accept payment in several different crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin SV, Etherium and Ripple. I can answer for the chocolate delight!

35North, based in Crete, sells extra virgin olive oil from where the 35th parallel crosses the mountains of Crete. Although your Twitter account states that FIAT and crypto payments are accepted, the online store only offers the option of paying by card or PayPal. You must make a special request for your crypto to be accepted through the online store.

Hot Hogs BBQ is a food truck in Keen, NH that receives enthusiastic reviews from customers and won the WMUR Best Barbecue award in NH 2019. Accepts Bitcoin, dash, BitcoinSV and Bitcoin cash for its barbecue, but endures fire before Start it up. NH – Hot Hogs is now closed until spring.

The Lucky Hot Dog is a food truck in Chicago, IL that serves dogs, hamburgers, beef and chicken. Payment with Bitcoin, card or cash.

The Yarron Valley Bottleshop in Australia accepts Bitcoin among other payment methods for drinks. You need to buy your alcohol in the store instead of online.

Gameall

Gaming: RPGStash offers MMORPG services and interchangeable video game items for Runescape, Fortnite, Tibia, Diablo 2, etc. Accept Bitcoin as payment.

GamerAll offers masks, keys and services for games such as Rust, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Escape from Tarkov and others. It also sells titles of consoles and games and has more than 100 forms of payment, including Bitcoin.

Health care: The medical device provider, Premier Medical Inc. has an enthusiastic president who supports Bitcoin payments for his medical products.

Services: UK-based performance ticket printers will print custom tickets for your event or membership organization and accept cryptocurrencies.

GPS Tracker Shop offers vehicle tracking and fleet tracking solutions for business, police surveillance and family security. Accept BitcoinSV in your online store.

Technology: HostingSSi is a provider of web hosting, domains, VPN, Streaming and SSL Certificate focused on Venezuela and Latin America. Accept payments from Bitcoin and Litecoin, among others.

The Living Room of Satoshi is a crypto payment gateway in Australia that allows you to pay bills.

Travel: Https://greitai.lt/, based in Lithuania, is an online travel site, part of the Otravo group that offers online plane tickets, hotels and car rental searches. It offers cheap flights to England, Ireland, United States, Spain, Italy, France, etc.

OnChain

Bitcoin directories: There is a graphic map of suppliers around the world that accept Bitcoin and are marked with pushpins on the OnChain BSV / Maps site and the Satoshi Maps site. If you know any provider that accepts Bitcoin SV, you can add your own marker to the map.

The Cryptwerk website has a list of services and providers that accept Bitcoin in a variety of offers.

Agora has a market that sells items related to Bitcoin, among others. ClassifiedSV is a site similar to Craiglist that allows the exchange of goods and services using BitcoinSV.

There are many more points of sale and the list grows every day. What is your favorite Bitcoin provider that we should know about?

Related content

Will paying to publish shape the future of the Internet?

What would happen if Twitter or Facebook deleted your account, deleted your posts and silenced your communications? The new Twetch application, created for the blockchain, aims to solve that problem.

Women dominate encryption purchases in Korea

The items purchased most frequently are coffee, wet wipes, clothing and other necessities.

Is Mastodon the new social media star or an implosive black hole?

Mastodon has exploded on the social scene in the last week and is gaining users at a phenomenal pace. But is the new network the dream of an open source geek or Twitter's ultimate nightmare?

How Momentum helps retailers create the best shopping experience

Use the blockchain infrastructure to create holistic offers for your customers and optimize their experience, even outside the store.