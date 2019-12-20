French actress Claudine Auger, known for the role of "Thunderball," dies at 78.

Loading...

French actress Claudine Auger, known for her role as Dominique "Domino" Derval in the James Bond movie "Thunderball," died at the age of 78.

The news was announced by his agency Time Art, which said he died in Paris on Thursday (December 20), as reported by numerous French press. No cause of death was revealed.

Auger began her acting career in France when Jean Cocteau gave her a small role in her 1960 photo "Testament Of Orpheus." At the age of 18, he married French filmmaker Pierre Gaspard-Huit, who was 43 at the time, and chose her in several of his films, including his 1958 film "Christine" in which he appeared alongside Romy Schneider and Alain Delon.

His great opportunity came when he got the role of Domino in "Thunderball", the fourth photo of the James Bond franchise in which he starred with Sean Connery, playing the lover of the arch-enemy Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi). Auger's role in the image was initially intended for an Italian actress, but the cast directors were so impressed with her that the part was rewritten to be French.

While his career never solidified in the United States, he starred in the spy movie "Triple Cross" (also directed by "Thunderball" assistant Terence Young) with Yul Brynner and Christopher Plummer.

Auger would continue to act steadily in European cinema and television until the mid-1990s. In one of his later roles, he appeared in a 1994 episode of the British television show "The Memoirs Of Sherlock Holmes" with Jeremy Brett.

After divorcing Gaspard-Huit, he married British businessman Peter Brent in the 1980s, had a son and remained with him until his death in 2008.

The official James Bond twitter reacted to the news, publishing this tribute: "It is with great sadness that we have learned that Claudine Auger, who played Domino Derval in THUNDERBALL (1965), passed away at the age of 78. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. "

