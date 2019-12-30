French activists disrupt public transport when the pension strike reaches Day 26 (National)

Loading...

The unions that are leading crippled strikes in France over planned changes to the pension system have immense power. Unions make up less than 10 percent of the country's workers, but receive money from 100 percent of them.

The French state, local governments and employers are also helping to fill union funds to buy peace from the government's so-called “social partners”. But peace is difficult to find when the strikes culminated on Monday, Day 26, and President Emmanuel Macron remained steadfast in raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and abolishing special benefits for 42 categories of workers.

The strikes hit French landmarks, injured small businesses during Christmas, and hindered local public transport. One evening a Paris bus was so full that an older man with a stick fell out when the doors at a stop opened. However, the cozy, if paradoxical, relationship between unions and the office enables them to block change.

France's increasingly troubled population has yet to rebel – an act that would destroy union cries of public support and weaken their bargaining position.

“The mobilization is still there. It's a real message for the government, ”said CGT leader Philippe Martinez, chairman of the CGT union, after a Paris march that thousands had attended on Saturday.

Public support is difficult to measure. An "action day" protest on January 9th can serve as a benchmark. The strikes broke the record of 22 days of action against pension reform in 1995 before the government backed away.

Clues could be found in online crowdfunding efforts to help needy strikers. The largest, launched by the CGT union's information and communications industry, tweeted that it had raised more than 1 million euros by December 26.

Protesters striking the Paris train station are causing widespread delays

"I think … people feel protected by the union organization," said Olivier Lefebvre, a Peugeot automotive plant maintenance worker and chief official of the Workers' Force at PSA Peugeot. "It's stable. It's always there, just in case."

Legalized for the first time in 1884, two decades after Napoleon III. The French unions had given the workers the right to strike to build muscle and money over the years.

Dominique Andolfatto, a union expert at the University of Bourgogne Franche-Comte, says that large unions have considerable assets, including castles, some of which were confiscated at the end of the Second World War. The locks are sometimes used as holiday or training centers.

But in recent years, unions have lost members – a 30 percent drop since 1970, said Andolfatto. France now has one of the lowest levels of unionized workers in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with 36 nations, he said.

Losing membership could mean losing union contribution funds. However, a new category of public funding came into force in 2015 when workers were legally required to pay 0.016 percent of their salaries to unions. The small sum adds up and is part of the cozy relationship between unions and the state.

Unions also benefit in some cases from direct subsidies from companies or cities, Andolfatto said. Businesses and the state also pay for employees who are sometimes separated from their jobs full-time to focus on union work, including organizing strikes. It is estimated that at least 20,000 officials are affected.

A 2011 parliamentary report on trade union circular finance was buried too taboo to be published.

Officially, France "believes that trade unionism is positive for the economy. It contributes to democracy and development," said Andolfatto. The unexplained reason is that officials and employers think they are "buying social peace".

Transport strikes in France bring chaos to Christmas travelers in Paris

The 52-year-old Franck Queru, train driver and CGT representative of the radical left-wing CGT union at the Austerlitz train station in Paris, pays 1 percent of his monthly salary as a union contribution and ridicules pension privileges or the supposedly hidden wealth of the large unions.

Former presidents have rejected the French pension system and salaries are not up to the rising cost of living, said Queru, who plans to retire at 54 years old with 75 percent of his salary. He is on strike to ensure that these services for his successors remain with the SNCF train authority.

"I don't think I'm favored," said Queru. "I think all workers should have the same conditions as we do."

