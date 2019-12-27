Free Community Servings job training results in meaningful work

Loading...

For almost 30 years, Community Servings has provided medically personalized meals for seriously ill people throughout Massachusetts. The volunteers have perfected the process of distribution and delivery of food that they consider medicines for patients and their families. David Waters described a revelation of the organization about 10 years ago. "What we realized was that we were also good teachers," he said. "We saw the opportunity to create a job training program." That program is called Teaching Kitchen. People with culinary aspirations, but who also have barriers to employment, can take the 12-week course for free. "We teach cooking skills, food safety skills, nutrition skills (and) also work preparation skills," said Waters. Braithwaite is a current student. "I thought I knew how to boil an egg," Braithwaite said. "I found out, all these years, I've been boiling eggs badly." Classes are taught in a new kitchen that is part of a newly revealed expansion of the Community Servings headquarters in Jamaica Plain. The expansion will allow the Teaching Kitchen program to double and help Community Servings increase its food production volume. The organization aims to serve a million and a half meals a year. Braithwaite said he chose the Teaching Kitchen program because the food the students cook supports a larger mission. "They serve those in need," he said. “They serve people who are sick. If I want to become a top-level chef, what better way to learn?” Troy Sutton, a graduate of Teaching Kitchen, is a success story. He started as a cook at Boston College in October. "Now I get paid for Christmas," Sutton said. "I'm actually grilled, cooking for the students, preparing tortillas (and) sandwiches. I like it." Waters said that up to 85% of Teaching Kitchen graduates find work within a year. "We are very well known in the food industry, so if we answer for someone and he has his food safety permit through us, that is a great advantage," said Waters. Braithwaite said he can attest to that. With only a few weeks of training, he already got a job. He said the restaurant industry is in high demand for people with the skills he is perfecting. "One thing about this field, they have no obstacle against what you have done in the past," said Braithwaite. "It's about which address you want to enter." You can find more information about the teaching cooking program and community portions here.

For almost 30 years, Community Servings has been providing medically personalized meals for seriously ill people throughout Massachusetts.

The volunteers have perfected the process of distribution and delivery of food that they consider medicines for patients and their families.

David Waters described a revelation that the organization had about 10 years ago.

"We realized that we were also good teachers," he said. "We saw the opportunity to create a job training program."

That program is called Teaching Kitchen. People with culinary aspirations, but who also have barriers to employment, can take the 12-week course for free.

"We teach cooking skills, food safety skills, nutrition skills (and) also work preparation skills," said Waters.

Clifton Braithwaite is a current student.

"I thought I knew how to boil an egg," Braithwaite said. "I found out, all these years, I've been boiling eggs badly."

Classes are taught in a new kitchen that is part of a newly revealed expansion of the Jamaica Servin headquarters of Community Servings.

The expansion will allow the Teaching Kitchen program to double and help Community Servings increase its food production volume.

The organization aims to serve a million and a half meals a year. Braithwaite said he chose the Teaching Kitchen program because the food the students cook supports a larger mission.

"They serve those in need," he said. "They serve people who are sick. If I want to become a top-level chef, what better way to learn?"

Troy Sutton, a graduate of Teaching Kitchen, is a success story. He started as a cook at Boston College in October.

"Now I get paid for Christmas," Sutton said. "I'm actually grilled, cooking for the students, making tortillas (and) sandwiches. I like it."

Waters said that up to 85% of Teaching Kitchen graduates find work within a year.

"We are well known in the food industry, so if we answer for someone and he has his food safety permit through us, that is a great advantage," said Waters.

Braithwaite said he can attest to that. With only a few weeks of training, he already got a job. He said the restaurant industry is in high demand for people with the skills he is perfecting.

"One thing about this field is that they have no obstacle against what you have done in the past," said Braithwaite. "It's about which direction you want to go."

You can find more information about the Teaching Kitchen and Community Servings program here.

. (tagsToTranslate) Boston College (t) Community rations (t) Cooking (t) Jamaica Plain (t) Job training (t) Teaching cooking