Freddie Prinze Jr. teases Sarah Michelle Gellar for & # 39; garbage bag pants & # 39;

Loading...

Freddie Prinze Jr. had a little fun with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar on social media on Thursday when he jokingly called the "Buffy" star for his "garbage bag pants."

Gellar, 42, shared a photo of herself swinging baggy leather pants on Instagram, so fans know her husband didn't approve of the look.

"When your husband thinks your pants are a bit ridiculous, what do you do?" Asked the actress of "Ringer." “Obviously, you take tons of dramatic photos and send spam (and yes, I still wear my daughter's headband) more to come to @realfreddieprinze.

While fans, including designer Christian Siriano, assured the actress that her appearance was elegant, Prinze, 43, went to the comments section to correct them all.

"No, honey, the garbage bag sports pants are obviously not ridiculous," the actor wrote, adding the facepalm emoji to his answer.

Gellar then created a survey in his Instagram Stories to ask the public for his opinion. An overwhelming majority loved the look, which led the star to ask: "Do you think they will grow in @realfreddieprinzem if I keep using them?"

Good luck, Sarah!

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six Style (t) fashion (t) freddie prinze jr. (t) sarah michelle gellar (t) sweatpants