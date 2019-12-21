Fred Warner's first professional TD helps the 49ers chase the NFC seed

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Linebacker Fred Warner scored touchdowns twice during his career at BYU.

He added a professional-level touchdown on Saturday, and the play helped the San Francisco 49ers stay in search of first place in the NFC postseason.

Just before halftime, Warner stood in front of the intended receiver, runner Malcom Brown, and intercepted a pass from Jared Goff, then returned 46 yards for a touchdown.

That gave the 49ers their first advantage in a game they lost 14-3 and 21-10 before recovering for a 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"Do your job, that's all it was. Man cover, they turned their backs on me. I hung up, and he threw it at me, that's all," Warner said during the NFL Network program after the game.

The second-year linebacker had another solid game, finishing with 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection since San Francisco improved to 12-3 in the year.

“Fred makes a great play: pick-six, the first selection of his career. It's a pick-six in a great game, "49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said in his presser after the game.

Sherman was impressed with the performances of his teammates in all areas in a critical game at the end of the season.

"That is something that they appreciate, they appreciate that the boys understand the moment and do not panic. They are playing great football and are up to the challenge," he said.

With the victory, the 49ers created a scenario in which a victory over Seattle at the end of the regular season next week would give San Francisco first place in the NFC and the home advantage in the playoffs.

"I think it's safe to say that when this coaching staff took over, this is exactly the moment they dreamed," Warner said. "This could not be a better position in which they put us and all we have to do is go find it now." Everything depends on us ".

Fans applaud while San Francisco 49ers center linebacker Fred Warner (54) scores in an interception return against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday 21 December 2019.

The Seahawks will receive the 49ers at CenturyLink Field next Sunday, December 29 at 2:25 p.m. MST Seattle beat San Francisco 27-24 in its first showdown this season.

"We have eight days to prepare. He goes to a hostile environment. I can't wait," Warner said.