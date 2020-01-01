Frank Langella and other New Year's birthdays – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Colin Morgan, 34; Eden Riegel, 39; Morris Chestnut, 51; Frank Langella, 82.

Happy birthday: recognize what you can and cannot do. The concentration and resistance assigned to the projects that will benefit you most should be your goal this year. Refuse to let anyone undermine it or create confusion or chaos in your life. It is up to you to eliminate what is no longer necessary so that you can concentrate on what is important. Their numbers are 5, 11, 19, 24, 32, 41, 44.

ARIES (from March 21 to April 19): it is a new year and time to explore a new self. Touching the base with the people who care most about you and discussing your thoughts and tentative plans will be insightful and encouraging. Personal improvement is encouraged. Romance is presented. 3 star

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): make your move. Set your strategy and pursue your goals. It is a new year and a time to stop dreaming and start doing it. Plan a meeting with the people you love to talk about your plans. 4 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): rest. Take care of yourself physically. Reflect on the information given to you in the last days and consider its validity. Don't waste your time with empty promises. Go with what you know is legitimate and the best for you. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Think outside the box. It's okay to be different and use your creative imagination to create new plans for next year. Do not be shy; Share your thoughts with someone you respect. Valuable suggestions will come your way. 5 stars

LEO (from July 23 to August 22): slow down, think twice and take a moment to rejuvenate and spend time with someone you love. Focus on the union and how you want to live. Letting go of unnecessary clutter and luggage in your life is a great place to start. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): you have the right idea, so don't hesitate to make a move. A change will lift your spirits and take you one step closer to where you want to end. Socialize with people who foster personal growth and a healthier lifestyle. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Don't give in to someone who is trying to intimidate you to do something you don't want to do. A simple should not be enough. Focus on personal improvement, fitness, proper diet and health. Romance is in the stars. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Talk, ask questions, plan trips and attend meetings. Start this year on the right foot by putting your choices and ideas on the table. Do not allow personal luggage to stop you. It's time to do the best for you. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Request an explanation if you think something is wrong. Do not trust others to be direct. Check what you hear or the promises made. Just believe and trust yourself. If you want something done, do it yourself. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Do not wait or reflect on what follows. Get up and start laying the groundwork for a new year and a new beginning. Think outside the box and consider the changes that will encourage your success. Do not worry about regrets. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): Look inside and ask yourself how you feel about your current situation and what you can do to improve it. Personal improvements should be at the top of your list, not trying to change others. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Don't ignore what needs to be taken care of before it can happen to bigger and better things. Consider the past and address the issues that stop it. Honesty and integrity will be necessary to facilitate positive change. 3 star

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, outgoing and helpful. You are proactive and intuitive.

