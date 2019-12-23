Francisco Cervelli signs a one-year contract with Marlins

Loading...

Former Pirates receiver Francisco Cervelli He is taking his talent to South Beach, signing a one-year contract with the Marlins on Monday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has the terms of the agreement.

Source: Francisco Cervelli has agreed to a one-year, $ 2 million contract with the Marlins, pending physical examination.

Cervelli, who turns 34 in March, confirmed the signature.

I am very happy my brother … https://t.co/oljQP996ZE

It was believed that the Marlins were looking for a backup receiver to Jorge Alfaro as Chad Wallach, his only other receiver on the list, he missed most of last season with a concussion.

The Pirates entered this season in need to capture depth, but there seemed to be no interest in bringing it back.

2019 was a difficult season for Cervelli. After the best offensive season of his career in 2018, his bat never warmed up while he was with the Pirates in 2019, ending with a batting average of .193 and an OPS of .526. He was hit in the mask with a dirty ball on May 25 and was placed on the list of concussion injuries. It was Cervelli's sixth documented concussion, and his third since June 2018. The injury set him aside for most of 2019.

As he began his rehabilitation process with the Pirates in August, he requested his release after learning that the Pirates planned to use him, Jacob Stallings Y Elias Diaz in a rotation for the last month of the season. The Pirates granted their release on August 24. He signed with the Braves the same day and played well in the final stretch.

Cervelli was with the Pirates between 2015 and 2019. He hit .264 / .362 / .374 with 26 homers and 169 RBIs.

Cervelli was a teammate with the CEO of Marlins Derek Jeter from 2008-2014.

