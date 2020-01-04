France secures early victory as veterans rise to the challenge

Loading...

France took its first step towards the inaugural ATP Cup final in Sydney, beating Chile in its Group A clash in Brisbane thanks to veteran duo of Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire.

Singles victories against Monfils and Paire gave France an unbeatable 2-1 lead in their draw against Chile, before the South Americans fought back in doubles when Nicolas Jarry and Cristian Garin defeated Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger -Vasselin 7-5, 6-2.

It was a significant victory for the French given that they are part of a quality group which also includes South Africa and Serbia, leader of Novak Djokovic, these nations ahead of them. ; face Saturday evening. The six group winners and the top two teams in second place all advance to next week's final in Sydney.

Monfils, the world number 10, had tense moments in his first game against Garin before advancing in sets 6-3, 7-5.