France fines Google ads because of dominance of the online advertising market

Google is a huge company with a lot of power and in recent years it has paid for its dominance in the market. France is now awarding a fine of $ 166 million to Google for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.

The Associated Press (AP) reports that France has imposed a € 150 million fine on Google for its online advertising policy. In particular, the methods Google used were & # 39; hard to understand & # 39 ;. Google was also instructed to clarify the rules for Google Ads.

This case was first caused by a complaint from Gibmedia after Google suspended its advertising account in 2015. The case also mentions other examples of incorrectly terminated Google accounts as part of the cause of the fine. AP further explains:

The agency said the US technology company was abusing buyers of keyword-based ads. Methods used by the Google Ads platform are "opaque and difficult to understand," and the company applies them in an "uneven and arbitrary way," it said.

It also ordered Google to clarify the Google Ads rules and account freeze procedures to avoid & # 39; brutal and unjustified & # 39; prevent suspensions …

Although it says that Google's argument that it protects the consumer & # 39; is completely legitimate & # 39; its rules are applied inconsistently, allowing ads from some companies and others selling similar services suspended , the authority said.

It accused the company of & # 39; at best negligence, at worst & # 39; by initially offering services to advertisers who consider it questionable and then suspend them later, simply to grow profits.

