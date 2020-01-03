Fox believes in peace by force of Trump after the assassination of an Iranian commander

Loading...

Shortly after Thursday evening's announcement that Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian elite Quds military force, had been killed in an American air strike at Baghdad International Airport, Several Fox News figures, some of whom served in the Bush administration in the run-up to the war in Iraq – celebrated the assassination that rocked the region as "a huge intelligence and military victory".

Host of Fox News & Hannity, guest host Jason Chaffetz noted that regular host Sean Hannity said sources close to President Donald Trump told him that the President had directly ordered the strike after the identification of Soleimani. The Pentagon would later confirm that the U.S. military killed the Iranian military leader.

"Sean's sources confirmed to him that the president had made the call immediately after the identification of the Iranians, in consultation with leaders of the intelligence community, the military and the State Department," said Chaffetz. "A source told Sean that the president was adamant about protecting American interests and personnel in Iraq."

Later in the program, Hannity – who has been described as the president's phantom chief of staff – called his show to provide more details and spring up on the president's decision.

"I have confirmed this now with multiple sources and multiple services, the president has been informed beyond a doubt that American lives at this embassy are at stake," said Hannity. “A familiar person in the room heard the president say that our people would be protected. It won't be Benghazi. And … but there was a real and clear danger to all the Americans who worked inside Baghdad. "

"But I will say the headline is, it is a huge victory for American intelligence, a huge victory for our soldiers, a huge victory for the State Department, and a huge victory and total leadership Of the president. It is the opposite of what happened in Benghazi, "he added. "The exact opposite. And you know Benghazi, you've investigated him. "

Hannity, meanwhile, was far from the only one on Fox's prime time programming to proclaim the murder of Soleimani as a reason for celebration. While experts warned that this was an "incredibly dangerous escalation" and "a bad trend", Chaffetz insisted that "it was a proportional response, not crossing the line, but doing what needed to be done. "

One of Chaffetz's guests, representative Michael Waltz (R-FL), also said the air strikes were a "proportional" response to the protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, adding that any concern could lead to a war was not founded.

"And for the critics who will say that it is warmongering, no, it is peace by force," said the GOP lawmaker. "It's deterrence. This is what the Iranian regime understands. They are emboldened by perceived weakness and they would continue their attack unless we take strong action and they are deterred by force and when we impose consequences.

Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth, who also serves as Trump's informal advisor, tried to allay any fears that the death of Soleimani would lead to war while announcing this decision. .

"Now they meet Trump's foreign policy, that is, American life comes first. We are not going to let your militias ransack us, "exclaimed Hegseth. "At the same time, good luck drawing us into a war. We will let you kill yourself before putting the American troops in the middle. "

Throughout the night, Chaffetz welcomed the neo-conservatives of the previous republican administrations. Oliver North, of renowned Iran-Contra, said that the assassination of the Iranian leader means that we have already "dramatically reduced the number of terrorist attacks" and that it is "a good thing for every American and every freedom-loving person in the Middle East. "

Two of the best sellers of the Iraq war, Karl Rove and Ari Fleischer, also introduced themselves. Rove, a Fox News contributor, called the strike "a major victory, not only for the United States of America, but also for the cause of stable moderation in the Middle East." Fleischer, who also works for Fox News, was even more optimistic about the attack.

"The Iranian people are leading a revolution, a rebellion against their government, knowing what it is all about," he said. "And I'm curious to see, they're also going to celebrate this."

"I think it is entirely possible that this is going to be a catalyst in Iran where the people are celebrating this murder of Soleimani and pressuring the Iranian government to stop terrorism, stop supporting all the different terrorist movements it has around the world, "Fleischer concluded.

While Hannity's show focused entirely on shameless praise for the president in the aftermath of the air strikes, Fox News host Tucker Carlson – who previously advised the president against waging war on Iran – offered a dose of skepticism. Warning that "America seems to be heading for a new war in the Middle East," Carlson seemed to lay the blame for any potential escalation on the advisers surrounding Trump.

"We have to say this is the one Washington officials have wanted for decades. John Bolton's mission is to start a war with Iran and Bolton could fulfill his wish, "said the prime-time host about the former adviser to Trump's national security.

As for the president, Carlson said Trump was "wary" of the war and had been "elected on the promise that he would avoid war unless it was absolutely necessary".

"There are a lot of people around the city of Washington getting ready for it, waving for it," said Carlson. “Bolton is one of many. During a very long time. Can he be overwhelmed by this, and we could end up at war despite what the President wants? "

. (tagsToTranslate) Donald J. Trump (t) Iran