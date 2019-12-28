Fowler upset as Brisbane Roar ties with Newcastle Jets

Loading...

"For what we are now from what we were last year, Brisbane Roar as an accompaniment, I think it's chalk and cheese.

"We feel like we are a handful, we seem to be able to give a match to all the teams. In terms of possession. We know that the most important statistic is the score, but we know we are relatives.

"Of course, it's frustrating because we want to win the match, we will win matches." "

Saturday's draw follows a Roar trend dominating possession and territory to be left out. They finished the game with 54% possession and 58% territory, but only had three shots on target for a single goal – a shot from Bradden Inman in the 87th minute.

Bradden Inman, on the right, and Dimi Petratos, on the left, contest the ball. Credit: Getty Images

However, the one point could also go to Brisbane goalkeeper Jamie Young, who made two brilliant saves in the final minutes. One after being injured, he cut a bullet to the face, which will require stitches.

"He is a good keeper. He came back on the side and his attitude was first class & # 39; & # 39; said Fowler.

"We want all the guys to have the same attitude.

"It's a testament to the boy when he stops running away like that when we could have been at fault. It's a game we thought we could make the most of."

Newcastle remains at the bottom of the A-League ladder. Jets striker Dimi Petratos scored the game's first goal in the 32nd minute.

In front of a crowd of 7,449, the Jets gave local fans applause after a series of dismal defenses leading up to the match, conceding 10 goals in two weeks. However, the draw was not enough to hoist them to the last row on the table, still sitting under the Roar on points differential.

Newcastle celebrates Dimi Petratos' goal. Credit: Getty Images

Fowler made a statement before kick-off, dropping forward Roy O & Donovan and starting 19-year-old forward Mirza Muratovic in his A-League debut. O’Donovan, with six goals this season, was relegated to the bench and only intervened in the 75th minute against his former club.

After the match, Fowler explained that he had made the switch to try to boost energy in the final third where he stated that the team lacked intensity.

"We felt we needed a little change and it was probably a little better in the last third, to be honest," he said.

“The young boy, Mirza, was brilliant. His play in order was good, he took off his socks and more than held up against good center backs and good defensemen.

"We are not happy with the result because I thought we could have won the match, but this is typical of our season."

The Roar will face West Sydney at Bankwest Stadium in the 13th round, while the Jets will face Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

