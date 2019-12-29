Four-year-old duo could score big on returns

Loading...

Then to close the map, the intelligent Hellenism mare returns for her second preparation and her first descent since mid-July in a class 1 handicap on 1205m for local trainer Aiden St Vincent.

Striking girl of the ancient helmet of group 1 aged three years, Hellenism was not tested publicly, but would have worked on the house. Connections can be just as confident this time after she brought the house a mile back at the start to miss just in late May before clinching a nearly five-length dominant win at her second departure.

Earlier on the feature film BM 58 Summer Cup on 2005m, former Canberra gelding Luga Lad has a chance to score an upset victory in his fourth inning for Newcastle coach Nathan Doyle. Purrealist's five-year-old son Luga Lad was only transferred from Nick Olive court six weeks back, but quickly got a taste for his new mentor who has done well in the three-run line since. This included a courageous effort the first time over this distance, chasing the Kiss The Bride smart home, which has since won again in Gosford.

Luga Lad seems to be one of the best hopes of value in each direction of the meeting, although there is little room for error against two rivals also on the way, said Controlthewitness, an elderly three-year-old Newcastle, who has three straight wins, and the surprisingly five-year-old Gold Coast gelding, who can reach third.