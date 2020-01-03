Four mule deer poached and left abandoned near the Teton Dam

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo – Four mule deer have been reported poached near the Teton Dam in western Idaho.

The deer were "slaughtered and left abandoned … between December 24 and 28," wrote James Brower, director of regional communications for Idaho Fish and Game.

"These deer weren't afraid of humans," says conservation officer Charlie Anderson. "You could walk right past them, a few yards away, and not even scare them." "

Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone who knows about the crime to share this information.

"" If anyone knows anything about these slaughtered deer or has witnessed something suspicious in the area during this period, we would really love to hear from you, "said Anderson. "

People with information should:

Call the Citizens Against Braconnage (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999

Report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher

Contact the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-360-2854

"During its 35 years of history, the CAP has been an important link in catching poachers," adds Idaho Fish and Game. "CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public each year, which translates into 150 citations issued and $ 20,000 in rewards"

"People can remain anonymous when they report poaching activities and are eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime." The CAP reward for most big game is $ 300. "

"Those who report a wildlife violation are encouraged to note as complete a description as possible of the people and vehicles involved, as well as to report it as soon as possible."