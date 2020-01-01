Four Clubs Interested in Neil Lennon Favourite

Loading...

CELTIC is scheduled to go to Dubai this week and start a mini preseason in the sun. It was a successful 2019 despite the defeat at the end of the year and the team will want to put that in the future.

Celtic could look different by the time his next game arrives on January 18. The wheels are moving and the transfer window is open, there could be inputs and outputs.

A man who has been linked to a move out of the club in the last 48 hours is Jonny Hayes. The Irish officially entered the last six months of his agreement at midnight on January 1 and is now free to speak with interested clubs.

According to RecordSport, there are four clubs interested in bringing the Celtic player south now or in the summer.

Preston, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Cardiff are all interested in a movement for the midfielder who has become a defender.

Neil Lennon has always been positive about Hayes and has played it a lot this season. Could Celtic avoid interests by offering new terms or will they both go their separate ways this summer?