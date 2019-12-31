Former Steelers WR rips & # 39; hella weak & # 39; Antonio Brown for JuJu Smith-Schuster's tweet

Loading...

Ex steeler Nate washington I was not impressed with Antonio Brown's recent evaluation from JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After Smith-Schuster recorded his career lows in receptions (42) yards (552) and touchdowns (three) during his first season as the wide receiver number 1 of the Steelers, Brown turned to Twitter to have a little more fun.

Boo Boo Shoester was ready below 500 U Bum learn some respect

– AB (@ AB84) December 30, 2019

If that.

Washington, who signed as a non-recruited free agent and played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls in the process, saw Brown's tweet.

And he did not contain his reaction.

AB lost all respect‼ ️ You are talking about JuJu as if he were in the flesh! The boy likes video games! Take your lost childhood, there are no real friends in the ass!

Children make weaker movements when they sit in the dark. I bet the pitcher doesn't even want to throw that guy away! #HellaWeak

– Nate Washington (@ nwash85) December 31, 2019

Washington is right at all levels (and accessories for the line "I bet the pitcher doesn't even want to throw that guy away!". Solid). Brown's tweet was ridiculous.

Before the season began, Smith-Schuster he said this Regarding Brown:

"I liked it as a role model, and that situation, I didn't want it to end like this. I have no resentment against him. Obviously, if we're ever in the same room, I'm going to tell him" what's wrong with him. "I think hate is a great word to use against someone. At the end of the day, he is a great player. He goes out every day. He has work ethic. He worked hard. "

All the contrast, huh?

Of course, Smith-Schuster comes from a brutal year plagued with poor performance, injuries and a broken offensive system in general with the Steelers.

But he still has a job in the NFL, something Brown still can't claim.

