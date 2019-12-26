Former Raiders player eliminates nearly half a million Oakland Hills house price – The Reporter

Loading...

Former Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Langston Walker has reduced the price of his home in Oakland Hills to $ 1.78 million. That's $ 470,000 of the original sale price of $ 2.25 million in July.

The four-bed, five-bathroom home spans 4,022 square feet and has easy access to the busy areas of Broadway Terrace and Rockridge. The house has a multimedia room, in-laws unit, patio and panoramic views of three bridges, among many other amenities.

Walker bought the house in 2007 for $ 1.85 million, according to public records. Pamela Sweeney with Golden Gate Sothebys International Realty is the current listing agent.

Walker, a native of Oakland, attended Bishop O'Dowd High School, as well as Cal. He had two different periods with the 2002-2006 and 2009-2010 Raiders.

