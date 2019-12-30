Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, now in Lebanon after the Japanese house arrest: report

Loading...

Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan CEO and former president of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, is reportedly no longer under house arrest by court order in Japan and is now in Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported that Ghosn had fled from the Japanese authorities to Lebanon, where his parents are from, but the Financial Times reports that it is unclear whether he fled or made any sort of arrangement:

It is unclear whether the president of the former automaker escaped house arrest in Japan or if an agreement was reached for his release. The Japanese and Lebanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

According to FT reports, Mr. Ghosn's terms of detention meant that he could leave his apartment, followed by police and prosecutors, as well as a private detective.

Ghosn was previously under house arrest pending the Japanese government's investigation into allegations of financial misconduct against him during his time at Renault and Nissan, including the alleged lack of a report of up to $ 80 million in deferred compensation.

Since November 2018, the investigation has led Nissan to the crisis and has only exacerbated the growing tensions between Renault, which has led to Ghosn's arrest, bail and the resignation of his charges, a fine of $ 22 million against Nissan of the Japanese government, disputes over the part of power In the alliance that also includes Mitsubishi, all in the middle of a downward spiral of sales that has forced Nissan to continue with a two-day unpaid leave of US employees the First week of 2020.

