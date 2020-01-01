Former NBA commissioner who turned NBA into world power dies at 77 after brain hemorrhage

Loading...

The NBA that Stern took over in 1984 was a glorified circus of 23 cities. As recently as 1981, the NBA Finals games were delayed on CBS to make way for more desirable programming like The Waltons. He led the league like a start-up, with improvisation and bluffing.

"Financial planning was:" What was the budget for last year? Let's increase it by 5% and hey, we got our new budget, "" he said in an interview after his retirement.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died.

The year he retired, Stern was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2007, he was named one of the most influential people in the sport by BusinessWeek, now Bloomberg Businessweek.

"For 22 years, I have had a seat on the court to watch David in action," said current commissioner Adam Silver in the release. "Like all NBA legends, David had extraordinary talents, but with him he was always the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail and hard work."

Stern congratulates Australian Andrew Bogut when he was chosen as the NBA first choice in the 2005 draft.

Stroke of luck

His leadership tenure began with a lucky break when superstar Michael Jordan was drafted. Stern seized Jordan's spectacular game to advertise the league and was able to pursue this marketing approach to capitalize on existing stars like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, as well as more recent phenomena like Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and LeBron James.

To kick-start their strategy, these star players have secured their own marketing contracts for products like Nike shoes, drawing the attention of many non-amateurs to the NBA.

"It reinvented itself in my mind," said former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo when Stern retired.

"He was a very thoughtful young lawyer when he got into basketball. And he made himself a marketing guy."

Colangelo credits Stern with his sense of technology, including seeing the early potential of cable television and pay-per-view programming. He acquired the nickname of Digital Dave.

Stern has given these broadcast markets more content, organizing the NBA to add seven teams, including the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, bringing the number of league members to 30 during his tenure.

He is also committed to broadcasting games overseas, harnessing the game's increased appeal after the so-called NBA All-Stars dream team won the medal. gold at the 1992 Summer Olympics, the first games that allowed professionals to compete.

Image redesign

Perhaps the most pressing problem with Stern's tenure in the NBA was the image of the league. At a time when black athletes were not adopted by commercial sponsors and drug use also stigmatized the league, Stern worked to convince big brands that the United States was ready to admire the players of the NBA.

He set up a strict drug testing program and, later, a controversial dress code for players during team or league activities. He drew a hard line for conduct that threatened the image of the league, including quick suspensions when a player refused to stand during the national anthem, entered the stands to fight a fan or suffocated his trainer.

Stern led the NBA for 30 years. Here he is flanked by Akeem Olajuwon (left) and Sam Bowie (right) during the 1984 NBA Draft.

As the league flourished, player wages increased, averaging more than US $ 5 million under Stern's tenure, compared to US $ 1 million in 1992, as television revenues reached nearly a billion dollars a year in 2007.

"I don't see how you can make the NBA more successful than David Stern," said Charles Barkley, Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, commenting on the Stern era, which included a salary cap. avant-garde supported by players and owners, an All-Star Game revamp that became a television hit and a popular TV lottery.

Stern persuaded long-bickering team owners to coordinate marketing and other business strategies and even share business secrets that helped everyone.

"All of the teams were islands in themselves," Bob King, the former NBA team services chief, told Sports Illustrated in 1991. "What Stern did was to take the islands and turn them into a continent. "

Growth abroad

Stern's most lasting impact on the NBA could be its growth and popularity abroad, particularly in China. Long before all major U.S. sports leagues prioritize international growth, Stern negotiated a deal with CCTV in China – he sent video tapes overseas in exchange for some of the advertising revenue .

The NBA was the first league to open an office in China and the first league to play exhibition games there. Today, it has offices in a handful of Chinese cities and 800 million people in China watch NBA programming every year. The opportunity of the league in the country is probably worth billions.

Stern was also instrumental in starting the National National Basketball Association in 1997, building up a rival league to establish a 12-team organization.

Stern presents LeBron James with the NBA MVP Trophy in 2009.

He earned credit for encouraging diversity in the hiring of NBA coaches. But he was not without criticism for some of his policies. He acknowledged an error in the introduction of a microfiber composite ball for the 2006-07 season to replace the traditional leather one. After months of complaints from players regarding the ball's inferior bounce performance, Stern returned to the traditional sphere, claiming that the new one had not been properly tested.

After his retirement, Stern remained active in the basketball business.

Loading

David Joel Stern was born on September 22, 1942, in New York, to William Stern and the former Anna Bronstein. His father owned a delicatessen and Stern grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, where he went to high school. He was a fan of the New York Knicks, encouraging the likes of Harry "The Horse" Gallatin.

He earned a bachelor's degree in 1963 from Rutgers University and a law degree from Columbia University in 1966.

After school, he went to work for Proskauer Rose Goetz & Mendelsohn, who represented the NBA. He was assigned to work on league issues. After partnering, he became general counsel for the NBA in 1978 and executive vice president in 1980. In 1984, he was appointed commissioner, replacing Larry O & # 39; Brien.

Stern is survived by his wife, Dianne Bock, and two children, Eric and Andrew.

Most seen in sport

Loading