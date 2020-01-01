Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77 after a brain hemorrhage – The Reporter

Loading...

The former NBA commissioner, David Stern, died Wednesday afternoon, according to a league statement.

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage at a restaurant in New York on December 17 and was hospitalized in serious condition. The launch of the league said his wife Dianne and his family were by his side when he died.

The former commissioner oversaw the NBA for 30 years, during which time the league grew significantly in public visibility. The NBA added seven teams during his tenure and the WNBA was born in 1997 under his supervision.

In a statement by the current commissioner of the league, Adam Silver, who took over Stern in 2014, praised Stern's work to expand the game beyond the United States. He said Stern was "not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation."

The Warriors published the following statement about the death of Stern:

We lost one of the icons of our sport today with the death of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. David's contributions to our league were second to none, as was his passion for the game and his recognized attention to detail. The growth and prosperity of the NBA on its watch led the NBA from a less respected domestic league to a global sports company. David was a visionary and innovator in every sense of the language, and the success of our league today is a direct reflection of his leadership.