Former NBA commissioner David Stern died of a brain hemorrhage

Loading...

Former NBA commissioner David Stern, who led the league for 30 years and retired in 2014, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, the league said. Stern was 77 years old.

According to the league, Stern's death occurred as a result of brain hemorrhage, which he suffered on December 12th. Stern collapsed in a Manhattan restaurant, resulting in him being hospitalized and undergoing emergency surgery. He is survived by his wife Dianne and his two sons Andrew and Eric.

Stern took over the post of NBA commissioner in 1984 and oversaw the league's tremendous growth during his tenure as commissioner. He was eventually replaced by Adam Silver, who published an explanation of his death.

I had court seats for 22 years to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, in arenas and planes, where the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had exceptional talents, but he was always about the basics – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

David took over the NBA in 1984 at a crossroads with the league. But over 30 years as a commissioner, he launched the modern global NBA. He launched breakthrough media and marketing partnerships, digital asset and social responsibility programs that brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand that not only makes him one of the greatest stewards of sport of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

Every member of the NBA family benefits from David's vision, generosity and inspiration. Our heartfelt condolences go to David's wife Dianne, her sons Andrew and Eric and their extended family. We share our grief with everyone whose life has been touched by him.

Few commissioners have ever been as influential in the growth and success of a league as Stern in the NBA, and the basketball world lost a titan on Wednesday afternoon.