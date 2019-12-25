Former MP Lisa Raitt helps run the conservative leadership competition – National

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 10:35 pm

A top-class conservative, who lost her seat in the last election, will lead efforts to choose a replacement for party leader Andrew Scheer.

The Conservative Party has announced that Lisa Raitt will chair the organizing committee for the upcoming leadership race.

This competition started after Scheer announced earlier this month that it would step down as soon as a new leader was elected.

Raitt, along with Dan Nowlan, who oversaw the race Scheer won in 2017, will be responsible for a group of Tories that will determine the rules and timing for voting.

Raitt also ran in the 2017 campaign and was later appointed Scheer Vice Chairman.

However, in October it lost its seat in the Toronto region, which underpinned the gloomy Tory elections in Ontario.

Scheer's failure to collect enough votes there and elsewhere in the country to form a government spurred him to resign as leader.

At first he had vowed to go ahead and fight for his job, but the overwhelming pressure and how he dealt with party money led him to reverse the course.

Raitt's position as co-chair of the organizing committee means that she is no longer one of the former leadership candidates who are applying for the job again.

Some are considering a run, including Erin O & # 39; Toole and Michael Chong.

Other potential candidates include former and current MPs such as Peter MacKay and Pierre Poilievre, and former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest.

The Conservative Party says the next steps for the organizing committee will be to set the time frame for the election and the requirements for applicants.

This includes a potential entry fee and the number of signatures required for the nomination.

