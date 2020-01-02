Former HBO boss officially closes five-year exclusive production agreement with Apple TV +

Loading...

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler has officially concluded a production agreement with Apple, The New York Times reports today. Plepler's five-year agreement with Apple will have its new company, Eden Productions, TV shows, documentaries and feature films produced exclusively for Apple TV +.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Plepler was in advanced talks with Apple about a possible deal. In a conversation with the Times, Plepler confirmed the deal and said he was contacted by Eddy Cue of Apple shortly after he left HBO last year.

"As you can imagine, in the days and the first few weeks after I left, I received a huge number of benevolent phone calls, and Eddy was one of those people," Mr. Plepler said. "He was generous enough to say during that call:" Look, when you relax and think about whatever you want to do, know that we are all there and we will talk. "

After that call, Plepler met Apple TV + bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in New York City and then again with Eddy Cue at the Sun Valley conference in July. After the July meeting, both parties worked towards a deal.

Plepler added that although he had "conversations" with different people about his future, the only "serious conversations" were with Apple. "I thought Apple was the right idea very quickly, just because it was embryonic enough that I thought maybe I could make a small contribution to that," said Plepler.

In a statement today, Van Amburg said that he and Erlicht have a long-standing admiration for Plepler and are excited to see his contributions to Apple TV +.

"Jamie and I have been running a studio for years and we know how exciting it is to produce and start businesses," he said. "We have a long-standing mutual admiration with Richard and we look forward to helping him build a dynamic production company and seeing him thrive with us at Apple."

During Plepler & # 39; s tenure as CEO of HBO, the network won more than 160 Emmy & # 39; s and shows were organized including & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39;, & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; and & # 39; Veep & # 39 ;. From 2013 to February, Plepler was the CEO and chairman of HBO. 2019 and stepped down in the midst of restructuring after the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T.

In his time, Plepler emphasized that he "no longer wants to run", and instead intends to stick to production – something that his new, exclusive deal with Apple will allow him.

