Former Fort Worth officer who shot through the house of a woman accused of murder

A Texas grand jury accused a former Fort Worth police officer who shot two months ago through the window of a house, killing Atatiana Jefferson. Early on October 12, Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with his nephew when officer Aaron Dean and Another officer arrived at his home. A worried neighbor had called the non-emergency police number after noticing that the exterior doors of the house were open at that time. While officers were walking through the house in the dark, Jefferson heard a noise in the backyard, pulled a gun from his purse and pointed at the window, police said. Dean shouted "Raise your hands! Show me yours!" before shooting through the window, killing her, they showed images of the body's camera. None of the agents identified themselves as police. Advocate S. Lee Merritt, who represents the Jefferson family, tweeted: "Atatiana's family is (relieved) but remains cautious that a conviction and an appropriate sentence are still far away. Keep pressing." Dean, 34, resigned from force and was charged with murder, the charge for which he was charged. Dean's lawyer, Jim Lane, told CNN in October that the former officer is sorry. "My client is sorry and his family is in shock," Lane said at the time. In the days after the shooting, the former officer refused to speak with investigators, an October arrest warrant states, and his lawyers told police he would provide a written statement at a later date. After the shooting, the neighbor who requested a welfare check told KTVT, a CNN affiliate, that he felt "guilty" for calling the police because "if I hadn't called the Fort Worth Police Department, my neighbor would still be I live today. " Jefferson graduated from Xavier de Lou Isiana University in 2014 with a degree in biology and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales. He had just returned home to take care of his sick mother.

