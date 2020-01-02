Former CJ voice actor is not involved in Grand Theft Auto 6

Loading...

Rockstar Games is a very popular development studio known worldwide. It could be said that his greatest success is Grand Theft Auto and, although we have been waiting to see a revelation of Grand Theft Auto 6, rumors are constantly spreading online. One of the biggest rumors that has been happening is that Grand Theft Auto 6 will bring the character CJ back.

We don't know if these rumors are true and, frankly, there is probably a lot of false information. Even so, there was a great advertising display on Grand Theft Auto: the character of San Andreas CJ returning. The CJ character was played by Chris Bellard, better known as Maylay for his career in the music industry. With the rumors and accumulated exaggeration, Chris decided to go to Instagram and make things clear.

According to Chris Bellard, he is not involved in any capacity with Rockstar Games. If they wish to bring CJ back for the delivery of the game, they will have to find a different voice actor. There were no details as to why the voice actor was not going to return, but it seems to us that Bellard does not have good memories of working with the studio. This is nothing out of the ordinary with voice actors and the video game industry.

In fact, it was not long ago that we had a strike with members of the SAG-AFTRA union that refused to work until the new standards were met. Since then, this strike ended after new agreements were established that made things a little more fair between the development study and the SAG-AFTRA members carrying cards. For now, we will have to wait until Rockstar Games makes the official announcement of the next installment of GTA.

Source: Instagram