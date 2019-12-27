Former CFLer Diontae Spencer named Pro Bowl alternate as Denver Broncos turner

Loading...

Diontae Spencer has been named a pro Bowl alternate as a return specialist for the Denver Broncos.

Spencer made his debut as the main return man from Denver during Monday Night Football's opening night in September.

The 27-year-old performed well at Steelers training camp and Pittsburgh wanted to add him to his training lineup, but had to go through the exemptions first. This is how the Broncos grabbed Spencer.

Since earning the role of lead returner in Mile High City, Spencer has 25 punt returns for 204 yards (average 8.2 yards), including two yards over 20 and one more 40, and 13 kickoff returns for 394 yards.

He ranks eighth in the NFL in punt return footage among players with at least 10 punt returns and third in yards per kickoff return (30.3) among players with at least 10 kick returns.

Spencer could each fill a spot if a player on the current AFC team withdraws due to injury or because their team progresses to the Super Bowl LIV. It would be the first time that Spencer has made the Pro Bowl.