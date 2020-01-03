Former BYU star and Seattle Seahawks runner Ezekiel Ansah is probably a "nightmare" for the Philadelphia Eagles

Loading...

All that was needed was a play at the end of the Seattle Seahawks' 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend to convince Stephen White: the Seahawks duo of Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah could be a nightmare in the playoffs

The SBNation scribe recently detailed exactly why he believes the former stars of BYU and South Carolina will be too much for the Philadelphia Eagles to handle in their clash on Sunday.

Among the many reasons? Both are phenomena of nature, Ansah above all.

"The crazy thing is that Ansah is one of the few defensive extremes in the league that could be next to Clowney and make him look like the younger brother," White wrote. "Imagine you're an offensive lineman and you see Clowney coming out of the game and you think," Wow, I have a break, "then you look up and see Ansah, larger and equally destructive, jogging in the game to replace him.

"Clowney and Ansah are also similar in the sense that you really have to watch them play to get an idea of ​​their impact on a game." Noting that Ansah is not as fast laterally as Clowney, according to the report, "can do much of the same things as Clowney, such as falling into cover, jumping from the depth of the linebacker or moving forward and running inwards. That means that many times Ansah will be a wrecking ball, preparing his teammates to play after eliminating the blockers.

Both types have this aggressive brand of physicality that they contribute to the game. They just keep hitting and hitting until the dam breaks and they hit your quarterback on his (back) several times. Even if you are skilled or lucky enough to avoid getting a sack, you will still feel it the next day if you have to try to block those cats for four quarters. "

You can read more about Ansah and its impact on the Seahawks in SBNation.

