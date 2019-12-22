Former BYU coach Dave Rose may be retired, but he is not done yet

Loading...

PROVO – Due to the frenetic schedule of a college basketball coach, Dave Rose was used to eating hamburgers regularly. But when the waiter at the Riverside Country Club recently approached him on a cloudy December afternoon, Rose ordered a chicken taco and a glass of water.

"I think what I miss most," said his wife, Cheryl, with a smile, "they are hamburgers."

"Burgers were the easiest to eat," said the legendary BYU coach, who turned 62 on December 19. "My diet is different."

That is one of the many changes that Rose has suffered since he retired after 14 seasons as head coach of the Cougars last March.

A little more than six months after announcing his retirement, which surprised most people, he suffered a severe heart attack, which surprised them again. He underwent surgery, was rehabilitated and now says he feels healthy and happy.

Former BYU basketball head coach Dave Rose poses for a picture at the Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

"Things happen fast," he said. "When you say heart attack," everyone says "Oh my God." But they spent less than 48 hours in the hospital. When I returned home, I felt much better than when I entered, it is as if I were going to do a set-up. "

"I'm glad you're still here," Cheryl said.

These days, Rose, looking fit and thin, hears the same question from almost everyone she sees. "How do you feel, coach?"

And he usually responds in the same way: "I'm very good. I feel really good."

The events of recent months have offered more clarity and perspective to the Roses at these parties.

"It's crazy how things work. His retirement surprised us a little. It was something we had been thinking about. His feelings suddenly came up," Cheryl said. "Now we remember everything that happened and it makes more sense. I couldn't imagine if that had happened while trying to train. Not only for him, but also for the players: the impact he would have had on them and their season and the concern for their coach. It worked the way I needed. "

Since his retirement, Rosas has dealt with the death of Dave's father, Jack, in April, after fighting various forms of cancer.

“He was our biggest fan. He was in every game. I went to the Final Four, came back and talked about the games, ”said Dave. "I remember saying," Well, you're not training anymore and I just finished watching the Final Four. There are no more basketball games. "Five days later, he died. It was almost as if he had spent enough time to see the end.

Las Rosas has been busy spending time with his family and traveling to places like Italy, Houston, Maui and, more recently, Las Vegas, where they attended the National Finals Rodeo, something Dave could never have done while training. And they have attended most of the BYU basketball games this season.

Las Rosas is also in the process of building a new home. For now, they are "nomads," as Cheryl said, living in a rental house in Orem. His son, Garrett, bought his previous house. Garrett has four sons and his daughter Chanell has four daughters. Another daughter, Taylor, lives with her husband in Portland. Las Rosas spends much of his time keeping up with them, going to grandchildren's swimming meetings and basketball and soccer games.

During a one-hour lunch interview with Deseret News, the Roses talked about their lives during retirement.

While Dave Rose is retired from training, he is clearly not done with basketball.

"The game itself is a great thing. We will discover some way to get involved in the game again," he said. “After finishing the house, I have to see what opportunities there are and choose the one that suits the lifestyle we want to have. I still can not only contribute to the game, but be part of it in some way. ”

Another great health scare

Around 3:30 a.m. on October 22, Rose noticed that he was sweating and that his fingers were numb. Those symptoms and the relentless pain told him what was happening. He woke up Cheryl and told him he was having a heart attack.

Staying calm, Cheryl led her husband through the empty roads in the early morning to Utah Valley Hospital.

“It was shocking. I knew I needed to take him to the hospital as fast as I could, ”Cheryl recalled. "I really don't remember saying this, but he says that on the way to the hospital I said:" If you die just after you retire, "I'm going to kill you."

When Cheryl related that experience, they both laughed. But at that time, both understood the seriousness of the situation.

As it was very early in the morning, Rose did not have to wait long for treatment. The doctors quickly went to work to place stents on his heart.

Brigham Young University basketball coach Dave Rose during Wednesday's practice with the team at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 23, 2011. The Cougars will face tomorrow against Florida in his first Sweet 16 in 30 years. Mike Terry, Deseret News

"If this had happened to me 10-12 years ago, they would have had to have bypass surgery," Dave said. “Now, if they can put the cable there and leave it clogged, then they place the stents and send you home. It's amazing. I'm glad I didn't delay that. This was so unexpected. My blood pressure and cholesterol control me. I never had any sign of that part. There is history in my family. My dad had heart disease. Maybe I should have been more aware.

Cheryl is grateful that everything went well that morning.

"We had this initial panic with the heart attack of, will you survive this moment?" Cheryl said. "But the doctors did their magic."

When he suffered the heart attack, the Roses had been home only a few days after spending a month in Italy on vacation.

"We were on the Amalfi coast and there would not have been an important hospital that could have treated him to Naples, which is about an hour and a half away by car," Cheryl said. "It would have been a completely different story if we had been in Italy."

After surgery, Rose participated in a 22-day cardiac rehabilitation. His heart was connected to the monitors while he was exercising.

"When you're on the treadmill, the guy next to you, you discover what happened to him," he said. “Many of those guys have had open heart surgery. It is a completely different treatment. A boy next to me one day had a triple bypass and he had two heart valves. It seemed he could only go four or five minutes. For me, it was two weeks and I went 35-40 minutes. It seemed, not normal, but just another injury that you go through and recover. I hope you take care of yourself now and it doesn't happen again. "

"It's very good now. I can't keep up," Cheryl said. “We went for a walk in Maui and I finished. And I was still ready to leave. He is doing very well. "

Dave continues to work diligently every day, paying close attention to his health.

“Up to this point, doctors are pretty sure that the damage was not really significant. The crazy thing is that when people see me they say, "How do you feel?" He said. "It's been so long that I wonder:" Do you think I have a cold? Do i look sick "I think I'm used to it because people have been asking me for 10 years."

Yes, this is not the first time he faces a life-threatening illness. A decade ago, during the summer of 2009, Rose was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. He recovered but continues to get scans periodically.

"If I were a cat, I would be using their nine lives," Cheryl said. “My children are a little worried about that. My mother was a widow at 46. I remember when we went through that thought of cancer, will I be like my mother and lose my husband at a fairly young age?

There have been similarities and differences between the two diseases.

“When you mention cancer, you immediately think about your mortality. It becomes a real problem, ”said Dave. "When you think of a heart attack, it's the same. But there was a lot of pressure for me when I was diagnosed with cancer. Will I live? Then, when I got a fairly manageable prognosis, when will I be able to train again? That wasn't in the equation this time. "

“Last time, I was just trying to stop it. I wanted to go back to the team, "Cheryl said." I was trying to keep him resting and recovering. This time, he didn't feel that sense of urgency to get somewhere or be somewhere else. He could take the time he needed to recover. "

About a week after his heart attack, his replacement at BYU, Mark Pope, invited his mentor to practice. "It was a great encouragement for the boys and they were excited to see it," Pope said at the time.

For Cheryl, the lessons learned from cancer were like those learned from heart attack.

“Sometimes we let the little problems of everyday life get in the way of our relationships. We have to make the most of the days we have here and our relationships with people, ”Cheryl said. "That's the most important thing. It's a good reminder that I need to make every day count."

Return to Houston

Naturally, the Roses still feel a close connection with many of the BYU players on the list, including the ones he recruited and trained.

"It's a bit unique because this group of boys, we spent a decade together. I started recruiting TJ (Haws) a long time ago," he said. "I enjoy watching them play, especially now because they are playing very well with such confidence and so together." . That's very funny for us. People may not understand this, but I miss the game, but I don't really miss the training. "

When the season began in early November, the Roses drove together to a BYU basketball game for the first time.

"We were in the car and he said," We have to stop and take advantage of this moment, "Cheryl said." We were going to a game together for the first time in 23 years. It was surreal and great. When there was a waiting time, he said: " I didn't know this was happening during the waiting times. "He saw the cheerleaders doing somersaults and everything else that happens. He is watching the game with a completely new perspective. I love it. We felt that the program could not be in better hands. I couldn't imagine a better wife for the coach than Lee Anne (Pope). She is very good with those players. We feel good with the direction of the program. We are there to cheer them up. "

BYU head coach Dave Rose touches his wife Cheryl's nose after the game with Wofford on Thursday, March 17, 2011 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Denver. BYU won 74-66.

For Cheryl, it was exciting to sit next to her husband at the games. "It's very fun to hear your opinion about the game," he said.

In mid-November, Rose returned to the University of Houston to see BYU confront his alma mater at the Fertitta Center, where school officials took him on a backstage tour of the renovated arena. He played there in the early 1980s as part of the famous Phi Slama Jama teams that played in consecutive Final Fours and lost in a buzzer blow in the game for the 1983 title against Jim Valvano and North Carolina State.

“That tour was tremendous. Before the game, we were eating with the chancellor. The athletic director was there. They were very kind, ”said Dave. “Not for a second did they think we were going to beat them. I know for sure because they were too kind to us. "

The Roses, as special guests, sat in the front row while the Cougars played with the Houston Cougars.

"Everyone was wearing red and I was wearing a blue jacket," Dave said. “We lead the whole game. We were in control. "

After a Houston rally, the game was tied with seconds remaining.

"I asked:" Who is going to take the final shot? "" Cheryl said. "Dave said:" TJ is going to take the final shot and he is going to make it. "

Indeed, BYU won dramatically when Haws hit the winning bridge of the game at the doorbell.

"It was difficult because we were sitting next to the president of the university," Dave said. "When the boys came to celebrate, we were there."

"We had to be subjected to the celebration," Cheryl said. “I had tears. It was very funny and something so emotional. I can't tell you how proud I am of those children. It's very exciting for us to be fans. "

The rivalry

Anyone who trains at BYU quickly learns the importance of rivalry with the University of Utah.

Rose has some long-standing ties with the Utes. His parents are graduates of Utah and his father, a musician, was a great drummer for the band Ute.

"I grew up like a little boy with & # 39; Utah Man & # 39; on the piano," he said. "Every time we played the Utes, he reminded me when I was 7 or 8 years old, marching around the house, my dad playing the piano."

Years later, Rose would undergo cancer treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.

“Our perspective changed dramatically after his cancer. The number of Utah fans who approached was crazy, "Cheryl said." One of the first cards we got was from MUSS (the Utah student section). "Coach, we're always going to cheer for Utah, but we'll always We encourage you to come to this. "There was no hatred towards them. He has been with Huntsman a lot. We have had incredible nurses and doctors who are graduates of Utah. They take good care of us. That gives you a new perspective on rivalry."

Now that he is no longer training, interactions with fans have been gratifying.

“People come and thank us. A boy approached me and said: "Thank you for your service." I never really saw it that way. But if that's what you mean, I'll go with that, "he said." It's been a little fun. At Salt Lake airport, many Ute fans will have a comment about my specific career or games over the years. It has been really overwhelming. The fans are tremendous. Every interaction we've had in Utah County and Salt Lake, whether it's a Ute fan or an Aggie fan or a Cougar fan, has something good to say. They will always frame it, "I hate BYU but you were a good coach." That has been a bit rewarding for us. "

Now, Rose can simply be a fan of all the teams in the hive state.

“I trained high school in the state for four years. I trained junior college in the state for four years. Throughout that time, I was cheering for Utah, Utah State and BYU. I wanted all the programs to be successful. So, when you lock yourself in one of them, it is very polarizing. It's nice to be able to watch the games. I have received invitations to go to Utah to see their games. I'm waiting for the right time to do that. "

After the special BYU season in 2011, which ended with a race to Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Rose presented job offers, including one from Utah. Finally, he decided to stay in BYU.

"It was really stressful," he recalled. “There were many things that went through your mind about what your children want, what you want. You worry a little about your legacy. When I participated in Utah's work, did I really want to be the guy who has an amazing team and then use that to go to rival school? After all, I disappointed some people by staying (in BYU) regarding the advice I received. But that is what I wanted to do. I have never looked back. "

The three children of the Roses graduated from BYU. Dave's brothers also graduated from BYU.

"Maybe if I had trained at DePaul, it would have been more of a job than a life investment," he said. "Now that I've been away for a while and I've heard stories about my children and grandchildren and the stress they felt, how on game days they were so tense and tight, wanting good things to happen, I don't." I don't know if I had gone somewhere else that they had felt that.

Rose's legacy and her future

For 36 years, Rose trained basketball, whether in high school, in college or at the level of Division I. It is not easy to escape from that routine.

"There are moments on game day that I am thinking:" They are eating their equipment right now or they are throwing themselves away, "he said." What I miss most is the relationships with the players, the staff and the administration. It was a great part of what you did every day. "

When they traveled to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in November, one of the teams that were staying at their hotel, Dayton, arrived. Cheryl asked her husband how she would feel if she was still training.

"I would be watching the teams walking," he replied. "I would be thinking,‘ How are we going to beat this team? Are we going to win or lose? "

But you no longer need to entertain those feelings.

"It's amazing how he has changed our whole life without that stress. It was an amazing but stressful job," Cheryl said. "More of the tension that he imposed on himself than anyone imposed on him. He's such a competitive guy and he never wanted lose in nothing. Take a toll over time, physically, mentally and emotionally. Our lives are very different. "

After seeing BYU fall at number 4 in Kansas, the Roses went to dinner with relatives.

"I would never have gone to dinner after a loss," Cheryl said. "I would have been watching a movie."

Now that he retired, he had time to reflect on his career. Rose won 348 games at BYU, the second largest in BYU's history, although in September the NCAA ruled that the school had to abandon 47 of those victories in relation to Nick Emery who accepted benefits not allowed while playing, although neither Rose nor the School knew nothing about that.

Rose led the Cougars to four Mountain West Conference championships, eight appearances in the NCAA tournament, including the second Sweet 16 of the school, and trained the 2011 NCAA consensus year player Jimmer Fredette.

As for your legacy? He will leave it to others to define.

"You don't have much control over that. I hope it is similar to the approach I had for the job: work as hard as I can to do a good job for college, church, players and staff," he said. "For me, He was just a guy who made it and wanted him to be successful. When I got the job, I wanted BYU to be a national program and not be good every two years, but good every year and have great teams. We had some really good teams and we had some great teams. ”

"For me, I feel that Dave did everything he wanted to do as a coach," Cheryl said. "He left nothing undone."

"I wanted to earn more," Dave said.

“For me, it was never the victories. He won a lot, I know. He earned more than he lost, ”Cheryl said. "But I couldn't tell you what his record was. It was never about that for me. It was about the fact that I was doing a job I loved. That's what mattered to me most. I feel like it was a chapter we closed and that makes it’s easier to keep going because there’s no regrets. We’ve been lucky enough to go to Nike’s trip every year with coaches from all over the country. What I see is the amount of respect from those trainers to him, who could do this right way. He could be as successful as he was within the parameters of the rules and treated people with respect. At home games this season, almost all the coaches came over and gave him a big hug. Even the referees will come and they will ask you how you are and wish you the best. "

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Dave Rose speaks with his team near the end of Gonzaga's game in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2012.

The house of dreams of the Roses is about to end.

"It may be a little bigger than it should be, but we designed the house when I was still training," Cheryl said. "I kept saying:" This room should be bigger by the time the team comes. "So the house continued to stretch due to the equipment."

Now, the house will house a different type of equipment, including its three children and eight grandchildren.

Las Rosas will spend a lot of time at home with his family and his lifestyle is very different from what they experienced for decades.

"We are really blessed," Cheryl said. "I don't know how to say it. We are very happy."

When Dave was a coach, Cheryl looked wistfully out the window, watched other husbands returning from work at the same time Monday through Friday and spending time with their families on weekends.

"I remember thinking," I just want normal. "We still don't have normal," he said. "I don't think Dave and I have something normal. We don't know what's normal."

When his second youngest grandson was preparing to be baptized, they told Dave the day of the occasion. He said: "We will be there." There were no conflicts related to basketball to worry about.

"I am very happy that he is still here and we can enjoy this time together and our family," Cheryl said. “And we love BYU, we really do. We are very grateful for the opportunities you gave us. We will be BYU fans for life. "

While he has stopped being a Cougar coach, Dave is involved again in basketball somehow at some point.

"I think there are many different ways to be part of the staff. They have advisors or consultants. I could see myself doing something similar to that. Maybe doing color on television or radio. Those things intrigue me now. The gym feeling the day of the game is something I really miss, "he said." I love being in the gym, especially on game night. The energy in the gym for fans and players. I think I'll find a way to get back to participating in the game because the game has been very good to me and I love it. The competitive part of the game has probably surpassed me, but my abilities to enjoy it and help others enjoy it, we'll see what happens. I look forward to what follows. "

Before leaving the restaurant, an older couple who had dinner at a nearby table recognized the coach and called him.

"How do you feel?" They asked.

"I'm fine," Rose said. "I feel really good."