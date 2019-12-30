Former BYU basketball coach Utah State, Ladell Andersen, 90, dies

Loading...

PROVO – Ladell Andersen, who made important contributions to college and professional basketball in the state of Utah, died Sunday in St. George. He was 90 years old.

Enthroned at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, Andersen recorded successful positions as head coach of basketball at Utah State and BYU. He led the Aggies from 1961-1971, recording a record of 173-96 and making four appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including the Elite Eight in 1970. Andersen led the Cougars from 1983-1989, compiling a 114-71 mark and winning three places in the NCAA Tournament.

Andersen began his university coach career as an assistant to Jack Gardner in Utah from 1956 to 1961. From 1971 to 1973, Andersen trained the Utah Stars of the American Basketball Association, where he won a couple of West Division titles.

Between periods with the stars and pumas, Andersen served as athletic director of the USU from 1973 to 1983.

After his coaching career, Andersen served as an explorer and consultant for the Utah Jazz.

BYU coach Mark Pope tweeted Sunday night: “Ladell Andersen passed away today. He trained my father-in-law, Lynn Archibald, in the state of Utah. He took BYU to a # 3 position in the AP. More importantly, he was loved by his players and was an extraordinary human being. The entire BYU nation regrets his death. ”

“Ladell loved people. There were a couple of guys in our team who knew that if you asked the coach about a certain person, he would take 20 minutes of practice time telling us about him. "- Marty Haws, about Ladell Andersen

“One of the great men in the training game. Peace be with the Andersen family, ”tweeted BYU sports director Tom Holmoe.

BYU All-American Devin Durrant played his senior season under Andersen.

“I loved playing for coach Andersen. It gave us a lot of freedom. He trusted us on and off the court. If you think about his career as a professional coach, he brought some of that to BYU about how he interacted with us and treated us, ”Durrant said. "At the beginning of my last year, he said," Devin, you leave the game when you choose it and then come back in when you're ready to start.

“I loved that trust. I retired from a game at the beginning of the year, sat there for a minute and thought, "What am I doing here?", So I quickly got back into the game. That was the last time in my last year that I left a game. I appreciated his confidence not only in me but in all the boys. "

Marty Haws, who played under Andersen for three seasons at BYU, is the father of Tyler Haws, BYU's all-time top scorer, and TJ, who currently plays for the Cougars. Haws said Andersen helped shape him on and off the court.

“He recruited me out of high school. I went to BYU and that was a big step for me. Ladell gave me the confidence that I could play this game, ”said Haws. “Ladell taught me a lot about basketball that has moved into my life in the way I am a father and in the way I taught Tyler and TJ to play basketball. He had a special ability to keep the game very simple. He took full advantage of his players. I'm always grateful for how he taught me and gave me confidence. "

Andersen would resort to his experiences to provide a perspective to his players.

“We used to hear their stories about (the state star of Utah) Wayne Estes. Ladell loved people. There were a couple of guys in our team who knew that if you asked the coach about a certain person, he would take 20 minutes of practice time telling us about him, "Haws said." He could remember great things about influential people.

"We would have special guests to practice: former coaches and people who meant a lot to the history of BYU basketball. I wanted us to know about the people who influenced BYU basketball. Those are the things you remember. That's what you take with you: the relationships and what they taught you. It means much more than just passing the ball through the basket. ”