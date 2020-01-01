Former Bombers DB Marcus Sayles signs with Minnesota Vikings

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released defensive back Marcus Sayles to seize an opportunity in the NFL.

Sayles signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bombers lose another good one against the NFL. DB Marcus Sayles signs with the Vikings.

– Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) January 1, 2020

Sayles worked for the Vikings, the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in December.

He was a West Division star, producing his best season as a pro with 64 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns and a sack. The 25-year-old was a key member of the Bombers' defensive backfield, part of the first Gray Cup championship in Winnipeg in 29 years.

The University of West Georgia graduate was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft, but the Buffalo Bills signed Sayles for a non-free agent contract written. He played three preseason games with two tackles and defending a pass, but Sayles was released by the Bills as one of the last cuts at training camp.

In November 2017, the Los Angeles Rams added Sayles to the training roster. Sayles signed a futures contract with the Rams in January 2018, although L.A. let him go in April. This ultimately led Sayles north of the border to the capital of Manitoba.

In 34 CFL games, Sayles had 136 tackles, seven special team saves, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two bags and two defensive touchdowns. The five-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound cover registered 11 tackles and forced a fumble in the CFL Bombers' title race.

Sayles is the second Winnipeg high school DB to sign an NFL off-season contract with CFL star Winston Rose.