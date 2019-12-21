Loading...

Ford withdraws more than 600,000 cars in the US UU. To solve the brake problem

Updated: 7:36 AM EST December 21, 2019

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 medium sedans in the U.S. UU. To solve a problem with the brakes that can increase the braking distance and possibly cause a crash. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars from 2006 to 2010. Ford says that a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can remain open, resulting in a prolonged travel of the brake pedal. The company says there have been 15 reports of accidents related to the problem. Two people were injured. Cars were built at a plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, from February 22, 2006 to July 15, 2009. Sellers will inspect the control unit for signs of a clogged valve and replace it if necessary. They will also rinse the system and replace the brake fluid and reservoir cap. The owners will be notified from the week of January 13.

