Ford put 20,000 HP of Ford Mustangs in an Echoey LA parking lot and the sound was incredible

Before the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, Ford parked a lot of Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Ford Mustang Bullitts in the parking lot under a hotel, and gave the keys to journalists. Before taking the sports coupes on a beautiful tour of the canyon, journalists turned on the V8 engines and accelerated them in the garage, creating the best sound that a car enthusiast could expect to hear. Listen to this.

Ford took a group of journalists, including me, to Los Angeles to see the new Ford Mustang Mach-E 2020 that was making its world debut. As part of the media program, The Blue Oval was built in a few hours to carve cannons on Ford Mustangs on the incredible Angeles Crest Highway.

The event began with a labyrinthine descent to an underground parking lot, where dozens of shrimp and alcohol-fed journalists were greeted by a rainbow of Ford Mustangs.

I wasn't quite sure what we were doing or why, but it seemed to me that Ford wanted to impress the mass of automotive journalists in the city for the car show, and what better way to do it than to give the keys to some? Mustangs ridiculously fast and point them to one of the best roads in the United States?

The line consisted of 39 cars in total, 13 of which were 760 horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500, six were 523 HP GT350, five were 480 HP Bullitts, 12 were 332 HP Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package models and three were "Various" (there was a convertible GT and I don't know the other two).

That's approximately 20,000 HP in Ford Mustangs, all in a small parking lot with echo. And although the video above probably doesn't do it justice, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 "Predator" in those 13 GT500s harmonizes with the revolutionized V8 "Voodoo" in the GT350 and the standard 5.0-liter "Coyote" V8 in the Bullitts It created the most thunderous feeling I've had the pleasure of experiencing. (We will not talk about the sound of the EcoBoost).

With all the engines running, a "rhythm" of reference was developed from the low-frequency rumbles emanating from quadruple car leaks. In addition to that baseline, there were flashes of brightness when the drivers, unable to resist, pressed their pedals more to the right and sent explosive pressure waves through the air and bouncing off the garage walls, amplifying each other through interference constructive

Upon reaching an increasingly high pitch as the revolutions rose, the loud growl of each Mustang became a frankly violent roar, and when several cars sang at the same pace, it felt like an acoustic earthquake in my cochlea.

Now partially deaf, I climbed into the passenger seat of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and introduced myself to the young Motor Trend writer sitting behind the wheel. We headed northwest out of the garage and into the canyons.

I admit that I was a little nervous sitting in the passenger seat of a car of more than 500 horsepower with a young car journalist behind the wheel and cliffs on both sides of the road, but I must admit that I am recently graduated from college I could whip it Here is a small video I took of it making the GT350 work before being braked by a Toyota Prius:

He made the V8 equipped with a plane plane crankshaft reach the top of its range through those cannons, and sent the GT350 through the winding roads at a rate that caused the tires to squeak to the limit of adhesion.

We exchanged seats, and in a short time, I found myself amazed with the perfectly elegant short-throw shifter, the immense power of that high-speed engine, the incredible speed at which I could navigate in sharp turns, the stimulating escape note and Surprisingly decent driving quality. The GT350 is somehow an incredibly visceral car and deeply satisfying for the driver, as well as a daily manageable machine. Remarkable.

After more than 50 miles driving along the Angeles Crest Highway, we stopped for lunch, and I watched all the Mustangs parked in front of the restaurant. The video above shows the vehicles present; It was a whole collection and attracted a crowd of spectators. The GT500s were especially popular, with air extractors on the hood, giant wings and huge mouths that gave them a particularly aggressive appearance.

Speaking of GT500, the young Motor Trend journalist and I took one to the hotel, and it was also fantastic. Here is the young gun that whips the snake through the cannons:

We changed places and I could experience the unbridled 760 HP that flowed through a seven-speed Tremec TR-9070 seven-speed automatic transmission. And, of course, I heard the "inverted roots" style supercharger of 2.65 liters. God that was glorious.

Still, as fun as the GT500 was, the GT350 was much more enjoyable thanks to that excellent Tremec TR-3160 manual transmission. I've been daydreaming about that manual transmission since I drove it.

Although not as much as I've been dreaming about that parking lot. I will never forget that incredible V8 orchestra.

