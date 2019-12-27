For Wyoming artists, creativity is the key to getting out

Loading...

Artists Lander Dannine Donaho and Lori Hunter. (Kathryn Perkinson)

December 24, 2019 by Kathryn Perkinson, WyoFile

Living in the least populated state in the country has its advantages: uncrowded paths, few traffic jams, a slower pace of life.

But for professional artists, living in Wyoming also poses unique challenges: few potential buyers, a small market, and geographic remoteness. And during the holidays – a season when artists usually get the best deals – this pain can be felt.

"I love what I do, and it can sometimes be difficult," said Danine Donaho, who runs Lander's screen printing business, Snowdeep Designs. "I have internal debates – should I just make a salary and teach? Parts of my life would be so much simpler.

"But then, I remember, communities need people like me – people who bring art and creativity to their lives," said Donaho. For her and her colleague Lori Hunter, this inspired the creation of Wyoming Art Drop, a new type of subscription art service that made its inaugural deliveries just in time for the holidays.

Their unorthodox marketing model is just one example of the creative ways that artists strive to make a living across the state. It is also emblematic of how the challenges inherent in Wyoming also spur innovation.

Art subscription

Artist lander Hunter was struck by inspiration one evening last spring. Subscription services take off for countless retail items – groceries, entertainment, even clothing. Why not art?

She brought the idea to fellow artist Donaho, and soon the Wyoming Art Drop was born.

"When I thought about it for the first time, I imagined a monthly subscription like the ones I had seen," said Hunter. "But after a better understanding of logistics with (business partner) Dannine, we decided that an annual subscription would be enough."

Art Drop, they reasoned, presented a way to get the names of Wyoming artists and work with a wider audience. The idea was simple: collect tangible souvenirs from artists from all over the state and ship the collection to a box in early December before the holidays.

The first iteration included the work of six artists from across the state, each working on a different medium. Three were from Lander: Hunter recycled books into unique magazines, Donaho printed T-shirts from Wyoming Territory, and the Low Water String Band supplied two CDs. Favian Hernandez of Laramie made papier mache jackalopes, Jenny Dowd of Alpine contributed star-studded ceramic mugs and Beth Ann Snesko of Casper made beautiful copper earrings.

Each artist contributed 50 articles and received an allowance. Boxes cost $ 135 each with free delivery if purchased early enough.

Twenty boxes sold, of which Donaho and Hunter are proud.

"We are creating momentum," said Donaho. "Next year our name will be a little more prominent and we will likely have more sales."

Donaho and Hunter said it was difficult to get people to understand the vision this year, but once people understood it, they loved it.

"Deeply rural"

Wyoming is the ninth largest state in the union by area but has the smallest population (less than 600,000 people).

“Wyoming is a deeply rural place. Every industry has challenges. Our small population is spread over a very large area, "said John Dick, member of the board of directors of SAGE Community Arts – a Sheridan-based organization that aims to support local artists.

The Wyoming landscape is also insulating, especially in winter. Overall, this adds to a difficult scenario for a budding artist, said Dick.

"In order for an artist to develop his practice, he needs more people who want to buy original art, which can be difficult to find here," said Dick. "How can we expose our small population to more art and get them to think about buying or acquiring original art?"

For many consumer goods, Wyoming has become an "online ordering company," according to Donaho. Some items are not available locally, so people are used to shopping online. Competition with big retailers as a small artist is tough, said Donaho, and many consumers don't realize the impact that local shopping could have on artists in Wyoming.

An additional challenge for Wyoming artists lies in the harsh conditions and access to materials.

Alpine ceramist Jenny Dowd plans months in advance for her clay expeditions, most of which come from Montana. The reasons are twofold: the roads often close in winter and the temperatures are so low that the clay can freeze as it leaves the delivery truck. Dowd said it is often more expensive to find and acquire supplies in Wyoming than for artists elsewhere.

Tapping into foreign markets

Even though the resident population is small, tourism attracts many additional buyers. In 2018, Wyoming welcomed 8.9 million overnight visitors, which generated $ 3.8 billion in revenue.

Many artists exploit this market by making part of their work friendly to tourists, memories that remind people of their stay here.

"My first love is oil painting, but screen printed T-shirts are what sells," said Donaho of his popular Wyoming t-shirts.

Dowd caters to tourists – but with limits. She was first trained in sculpture, but the sculptures do not sell. Pottery does it.

“I do a few things that are very touristy, like a picture of Tetons on a cup. But I resisted making my job a "stereotypical Wyoming," "said Donaho. "When I moved (to Wyoming), people advised me to put moose or bison on my things to sell them. It's just not my style. I'm not going to be unauthentic and slap a bison on something for it to sell. "

At Sheridan, Dick also sees the value of local artists' work. He says people come to SAGE in search of local art and local scenes.

"Can we make a call to art that focuses on the Bighorn scenes or around Wyoming? The more we can develop works of art that reflect the region, the more we can tap into tourists passing through the city, "he said.

For artists, traveling outside of Wyoming can be costly in energy, time and money. Donaho observed that "the artists here need to broaden their horizons to get their (work) out of the state. But it can be super expensive and take a long time to leave Wyoming, which is difficult. "

To diversify

Most Wyoming artists say they have to keep multiple jobs and skills to get here. Donaho teaches painting, screen printing, owns a retail store and does his own work. She also wore other hats in the Lander art community at various times to raise livable income.

At Sheridan, Dick sees similar trends. Artists often create follow-ups through courses and workshops and are able to leverage this exhibition to sell more art over time, he said.

However, with the right conditions, some artists can make a living only through their art. For years, Dowd has also held various jobs in the art world – teacher, volunteer coordinator, employee of a gift shop – and has done his own work next door. Eventually, enough commissioned work came to her that she decided to quit her job and just make pottery. It was in 2012, and she continues to operate it today.

"Honestly, a big part of my success has been related to getting to Jackson (tourists) because Alpine is such a small town," said Dowd.

Collaboration

The artists also speak of a unique culture of collaboration in Wyoming.

"We cannot afford to be competitive and try to undermine others," said Donaho. “Instead, the artists here are mutually reinforcing. How can I help other artists to sell their work? We see Wyoming Art Drop as a microcosm of the culture we want to perpetuate. "

Dowd said the first thing she noticed on the Wyoming art scene was the camaraderie. This manifests itself in "the artists who don't turn down opportunities here," said Dowd. "Other artists give me referrals, and I suggest clients to people when I'm not the right person."

There is also a unique opportunity in these small communities to build collaborations across mediums, where artists are invested in the result of incredible work and "not in personal gain," said Dowd.

Dick said he had also observed an atmosphere of support. He heard from artists who come to Sheridan to show their work that Wyoming has a much more cooperative energy than in other parts of the country.

"Maybe it's part of the character of the West, but I think it's also … trying to make it work here in a deeply rural state," he said.

Dowd and Donaho spoke of increasing public funding for art projects, which also leads to more individual orders.

"The amazing part about Wyoming," said Donaho, "is that you get a lot of individual support. If you're applying for a grant, it's not uncommon for the person who reads and evaluates (the grant) calls you personally to make suggestions to improve your chances. It just doesn't happen anywhere else. "

Dick pointed out that people from other states are "always surprised at the support for the arts in Wyoming, even in very small towns, and the number of people who attend shows."

"We are fortunate to live in this place," he said.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent, not-for-profit media organization focused on the people, places, and policies of Wyoming.