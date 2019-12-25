For Patriots McCourty twins, Christmas is once again about the family

Loading...

Christmas has always been a tradition for Devin McCourty: dressing children in combo uniforms, letting them open a gift on Christmas Eve and preparing for the NFL playoffs. The safety of the Patriots has had to balance family and football during their 10-year career, with New England winning the AFC East every year they have been in the league. But since the team signed with their twin brother, Jason, last year, that has been a little easier. "Now we can do it together," Devin McCourty said Tuesday, when the team practiced on the usual NFL day off, so he could take Christmas off. "Last year we took a family photo. It was brutal; we had children crying. We'll see if we can work on that this year, we'll see if we can make everyone smile. I doubt it very much, "he said." But things like that, we couldn't do before. Christmas meant FaceTiming with each other and letting the children talk to each other. Now it's very fun to be able to go to the homes of others. ”Devin McCourty, twice selected to the Pro Bowl and three times Super Bowl champion, has had a constant presence in the secondary locker room and the Patriots, serving as a defensive captain for the past nine years But the family / soccer balance changed two years ago when the Patriots signed their brother After playing together in high school and in Rutgers, they spent the first nine years of their s separate professional careers. They now live facing each other and have lockers in Gillette Stadium with two difference positions. "It's a lot of fun to keep doing this for 10 years, playing football," said Devin McCourty. “You talk about the importance of family and being able to appreciate some of the best moments; We really haven't been able to do it in the last nine years. Doing that two years in a row now has made playing football special in Year 9 and 10 just for all the memories we have that really have nothing to do with football, just being able to live our dream. ” The Patriots (12-3) beat Buffalo on Saturday to secure their eleventh consecutive AFC East championship. With a victory over Miami (4-11) on Sunday (or a defeat in Kansas City), New England would secure second place in the conference and a first-round goodbye. "I love this time of year," McCourty said. "You are playing for something, you are doing something significant, but you are also doing it with the people you love most." McCourty said it will take most of Wednesday to be with his family. But when the children take their naps, he could take out his iPad to study the Dolphins. "It's part of being a professional," McCourty said. “You have tomorrow to spend with your family and make it special. Thursday and Friday, we have to be locked up, centered on the laser. Because it's Christmas everywhere; the Dolphins are dealing with the same thing, to make sure they have a special Christmas with their family, but also to be professional and do the job. ” Jason McCourty left Saturday's game against the Bills with a groin injury. There was no update on his condition, and he was not in the locker room during media availability on Tuesday. Patriot insurance Duron Harmon said leisure time will be good for everyone. "It will be good to get away from him and spend time with his families," he said. "But we know when we enter this building what it is about."

Christmas has always been a tradition for Devin McCourty: dressing children in matching costumes, letting them open a gift on Christmas Eve and preparing for the NFL playoffs.

The safety of the Patriots has had to balance family and football during their 10-year career, with New England winning the AFC East every year they have been in the league. But since the team signed their twin brother, Jason, last year, it has been a little easier.

"Now we can do it together," Devin McCourty said Tuesday, when the team practiced on the usual NFL day off so Christmas could take off.

“Last year we took a family photo. It was brutal; We had children crying. We'll see if we can work on that this year, we'll see if we can make everyone smile. I doubt it very much, ”he said. “But things like that, we couldn't do before. Christmas meant FaceTiming with each other and letting the children talk to each other. Now it is very fun to be able to go to the homes of others. ”

Selected twice to the Pro Bowl and three times Super Bowl champion, Devin McCourty has had a constant presence in high school and in the Patriots' locker room, serving as a defensive captain for the past nine years. But the family / football balance changed two years ago, when the Patriots signed their brother.

After playing together in high school and in Rutgers, they spend the first nine years of their separate professional careers. They now live across the street and have lockers in Gillette Stadium with two difference positions.

"It's a lot of fun to keep doing this for 10 years, playing football," said Devin McCourty. “You talk about the importance of family and being able to appreciate some of the best moments; We really haven't been able to do it in the last nine years. Doing that two years in a row now has made playing football special in Year 9 and 10 just for all the memories we have that really have nothing to do with football, just being able to live our dream. "

The Patriots (12-3) beat Buffalo on Saturday to secure their eleventh consecutive AFC East championship. With a victory over Miami (4-11) on Sunday (or a defeat in Kansas City), New England would secure second place in the conference and goodbye in the first round.

"I love this time of year," said McCourty. "You are playing for something, you are doing something significant, but you are also spending it with the people you love most."

McCourty said it will take most of Wednesday to be with his family. But when the children take their naps, he could take out his iPad to study the Dolphins.

"It's part of being a professional," McCourty said. “You have tomorrow to spend with your family and make it special. Thursday and Friday, we have to be locked up, centered on the laser. Because it's Christmas everywhere; the Dolphins are dealing with the same thing, to make sure you have a special Christmas with your family, but also to be a professional and do the job. "

Jason McCourty left Saturday's game against the Bills with a groin injury. There was no update on his condition, and he was not in the locker room during media availability on Tuesday.

The Patriots' deep, Duron Harmon, said free time will be good for everyone.

"It will be good to get away and spend time with their families," he said. "But we know when we enter this building what it is about."

. (tagsToTranslate) Christmas (t) Devin McCourty (t) Jason McCourty (t) SGWCVB